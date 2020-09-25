I never blamed Anushka Sharma, did not make sexist comment: Sunil Gavaskar

Putting up a stout defence, iconic former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said that neither had he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for the India captain's failure nor had he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and that his comments were being misinterpreted.

Kohli had a bad day at the office on Thursday when he led the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Kings XI Punjab. He dropped two catches of rival skipper KL Rahul and managed only a run off five balls in RCB's chase.

While Kohli was still at the crease, Gavaskar said that the India captain was keen to improve and that Kohli knew that he can do so only by practicing more and more. Gavaskar then added that during the lockdown, Kohli had faced only Anushka's bowling and it showed that it did not help much.

Gavaskar was speaking in Hindi when he made the comment.

Also read: Anushka Sharma calls out Sunil Gavaskar for 'distasteful' comments

However, the comment did not go down well with the fans of Kohli and Anushka and some demanded his sacking from the Star Sports commentary panel, lashing out at him on social media.

Reacting to it, Anushka also issued a statement on her Instagram page and said that Gavaskar's message was "distasteful".

Gavaskar, however, said that his comments were not understood in the right context.

The remark, according to Gavaskar, was in reference to a video clip where Kohli and Anushka were seen enjoying some tennis ball cricket in their compound.

"Firstly, I would like to say, where am I blaming her? I'm not blaming her. I am only saying that the video showed that she was bowling to Virat. He has only played that much bowling in this lockdown period," Gavaskar told India Today channel.

"It is the fun tennis ball game that people have to pass time during the lockdown, so that's all. So, where am I blaming her for Virat's failures?"

Gavaskar rubbished allegations on social media that he made a "sexist comment".

"I'm the one who has always batted for wives going with husbands on tours," Gavaskar said. "I am the one who has always said that like a normal guy going to office for a 9 to 5 job, when he comes back home, he comes back to his wife, similarly, why can't cricketers have their wives with them?"

He also tried to explain his comment. "As you can hear from the commentary, Aakash was talking about the fact there has been very little chance for any proper practice in the lockdown, for everybody...that has actually shown in rustiness of some of the players in their first matches," Gavaskar said. "Rohit (Sharma) didn't strike the ball well. Now in the second match, he has got runs, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) didn't strike the ball well in the first match."

Gavaskar then explained exactly what he said. ".....Anushka was bowling to him, so that's what I said, that's the only bowling," he said. "I have not used any other word. She was bowling to him, that's all, where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this?"

"I'm only just stating what was seen on the video that was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and put up and that's the only thing I'm doing, but the point I'm trying to make is that there was no practice for anybody, including Virat in the lockdown.

"...I have not been sexist, if somebody has interpreted it, what can I do?" Gavaskar said.