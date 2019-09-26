ICC announces partnership with Facebook

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced a partnership with Facebook which will become the exclusive digital content rights partner for ICC global events in the Indian sub-continent.

Facebook, a popular social media platform, will also carry post-match recaps throughout the rest of the world through to 2023.

Facebook will carry a range of digital content across four years including match recaps, in-play key moments and other match and feature content.

"We are delighted to welcome Facebook to the global cricket family for this multi-year, multi-market partnership which is a first for our sport. The combination of one of the world's most watched sports with one of the world's largest platforms is exciting for the future of our game," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director Facebook India said, "We are excited to partner with the ICC to bring the most exciting moments in cricket to Facebook Watch and to chart the next stage of technology led transformation in cricket."