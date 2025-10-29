Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC ODI rankings: Yet another feather in Rohit Sharma's cap as he becomes world's No.1 batter for first time

The 38-year-old dislodged compatriot Shubman Gill and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran to claim the numero uno position for the first time in his illustrious career.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 10:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 10:26 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaIndian Cricket teamCricketIndia vs AustraliaICC Rankings

Follow us on :

Follow Us