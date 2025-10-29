<p>Senior India batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rohit-sharma">Rohit Sharma </a>dislodged compatriot Shubman Gill and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran from the perch to claim the top spot in the International Cricket Council <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/icc-rankings">(ICC) Men's ODI batter rankings </a>for the first time in his illustrious career.</p><p>The 38-year-old created history as he rose two spots on the back of his unbeaten 121 in the third and final ODI <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-australia">against Australia </a>in Sydney where he led his side to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph.</p>.<p>The 'Hitman' has always held a spot inside the top 10 for the majority of the last decade, before finally making it to the numero uno position. He was adjudged Player of The Series in the three-match ODI series Down Under, which India lost 1-2.</p>.'Cockroaches climbing out of their holes': AB de Villiers lashes out at Rohit-Kohli critics.<p>The former skipper was not the only India player to make some ground on the updated ICC rankings this week, with spinner Axar Patel rewarded for a strong game in the Sydney ODI with gains in both the bowling and all-rounder category.</p><p>Axar jumped six places to 31st behind No.1 ranked Rashid Khan on the list for ODI bowlers and improves four spots to eighth overall behind Azmatullah Omarzai on the rankings for ODI all-rounders.</p><p>There was also some movement on the latest Test rankings following South Africa's impressive eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj the biggest beneficiary as he gained nine places to obtain a new career-high rating in 13th place.</p><p>South Africa duo Aiden Markram (up two spots to 15th) and Tony de Zorzi (up seven places to equal 47th) were the big movers on the rankings for Test batters.</p><p>Meanwhile, South Africa pacer Corbin Bosch jumped 40 places to 53rd and makes ground on the list for T20I bowlers, while Pakistan's in-form opener Saim Ayub (up five spots to 49th) makes gains on batting rankings.</p><p>(with ICC Media inputs)</p>