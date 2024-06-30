Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is | Here's a glance at the Hitman's records in the format

Team India captain Rohit Sharma brought home the country's second ICC T20 International World Cup on June 29 after India beat South Africa by 7 runs at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown— overwhelming the millions of Indian cricket fans worldwide. A skipper to remember for his T20I track record, Sharma announced his retirement from this format of the sport.
His run chase ended quite early in the finals on Saturday with 9 runs as Sharma attempted a sweep against South Africa's Keshav Maharaj's delivery, but it ended in a catch by Heinrich Klaasen— a heartbreaking moment that showed up on Sharma's face before he walked back to the pavilion.
Here's a look at the Hitman's records in the shortest format of the game:
1) Sharma is the second captain after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats.
2) 37-year-old Sharma tops the charts with most sixes in T20Is with 205 and is placed third in the list of most boundaries with 383.
3) Sharma has played 159 T20I matches, which is the highest by any cricketer till date, scoring 4,231 runs.
4) The Indian skipper also has the record of most hundreds in T20Is to his name, alongside Glenn Maxwell. He has scored five centuries in the format. Sharma is third on the list of most fifties. He has 37 half-centuries to his name.
5) The Hitman of Indian cricket registered the highest partnership for the fifth wicket in T20Is, with a combined score of 190 not out with Rinku Singh.
6) Sharma is fourth on the list of batters who have scored the fastest 3,500 runs (in 126 innings).
7) The Indian skipper was adjudged Player of the Match in 14 matches across his T20I career, which is the 3rd highest in the world.
Speaking to select media after a thrilling seven-run win in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Rohit said he could not have picked a better time to leave the T20 format. However, he was quick to add that he would continue playing the IPL.
"I don't make decisions like this about my future. Whatever I feel is right from inside I try to do that. I don't think much about the future or whether I would play this World Cup after the ODI World Cup last year," the 37-year-old swashbuckler said.
"I never thought that I would retire from T20s. But the situation is such, I thought it is the perfect situation for me. Nothing better than winning the cup and saying goodbye," added Rohit when asked if would have retired from T20s earlier if India won the ODI World Cup at home seven months ago.
