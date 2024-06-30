Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is | Here's a glance at the Hitman's records in the format

Here's a look at the Hitman's records in the shortest format of the game:

1) Sharma is the second captain after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats.

2) 37-year-old Sharma tops the charts with most sixes in T20Is with 205 and is placed third in the list of most boundaries with 383.

3) Sharma has played 159 T20I matches, which is the highest by any cricketer till date, scoring 4,231 runs.