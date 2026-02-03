<p>After having lifted their second title, England suffered a one-sided defeat in the semifinal against eventual champions India in the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a>. </p><p>This year, the team enters the tournament with a new captain in Harry Brook, while also having his predecessor Jos Buttler in the team. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=England">England </a>seemingly have a relatively easier group in the Super 8 stage, according to pre-seeding, where they could face co-hosts Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Pakistan. </p>.T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Can Afghanistan continue their fairytale run big tournaments?.<p>In the first round, their only Test playing opponents will be West Indies. All their matches will be played in India, before they travel to Sri Lanka for the second round in case they advance. </p><p><strong>What is in England's favour?</strong></p><p>England have an explosive batting line-up, which includes the likes of Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Buttler, Brook and Jacob Bethell. </p><p>They also have many all-rounders like Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed and Liam Dawson. Those who can contribute to the pace battery as well as the batting include Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. These players can also become key on slow Sri Lankan tracks with their pace variations. </p><p>They also have the experience of Adil Rashid, who could prove decisive in conditions favouring spin in the later stages of the tournament. </p><p><strong>What could go wrong</strong></p><p>While England is expected to sail through to the Super 8 stage, it is in the second round that things could get challenging. </p>.T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | New Zealand could emerge 'dark horses' .<p>Sri Lanka and Pakistan have strong spinners, who could trouble the English batters as they traditionally like the ball coming on to the bat and playing through the line. </p><p>Further, the pace department looks thin with no Mark Wood or Chirs Woakes. Instead, the inexperienced duo of Josh Tongue and Luke Wood make it to the team. </p><p>Jofra Archer is coming off an injury layoff and his fitness could be crucial for the team's chances to chase a third T20 World Cup title. </p><p><strong>England squad for T20 World Cup 2026</strong></p><p>Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.</p>