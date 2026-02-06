<p>Defending champions India enter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> 2026 as overwhelming favourites, having dominated the format across continents in the last couple of years. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Suryakumar%20Yadav">Suryakumar Yadav</a>-led team has dropped just six matches across eight series and an Asia Cup since being crowned as the world champions in June 2024. A World Cup at home will only add to the confidence.</p><p>With Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy India have the world's top ranked batter and bowler, respectively, while Hardik Pandya is ranked third in the all-rounders' ranking. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Pakistan's off-field controversies take centrestage even as friendly conditions await .<p>More than it being a surprise if India defend the title, it would be a missed opportunity to create history if they do not. </p><p><strong>What is in India's favour</strong> </p><p>The 'Men in Blue' have consistently batted out opponents, with each of the top seven batters having a strike rate of over 140. The pairing of Ishan Kishan with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order could mean consistently explosive powerplays. </p><p>Tilak Varma, returning after an injury layoff, adds stability and composure to the explosive lineup that follows. </p><p>With captain Suryakumar Yadav hitting form at the right time, India also boasts a powerful middle-order that also consists of hard hitting Pandya, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh. </p><p>The engine room of the team lies in the allrounders Axar Patel, Pandya and Dube, who can each bat at any position and provide crucial breakthroughs with the ball. </p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Unpredictable West Indies have a mountain to climb .<p>With Chakravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling arsenal, teams could be challenged navigating through their overs. Arshdeep Singh's wicket-taking ability completes the well-rounded attack. The bowling strength extends with Kuldeep Yadav likely to warm the bench in most matches. </p><p><strong>What could go wrong</strong></p><p>With most bases covered, India have a formidable first 11. However, the team composition and balance could take a hit if someone nurses an injury. </p><p>Sanju Samson is the only other batter in the squad, while Washington Sundar's fitness remains a question mark. The pace department could be hit in case of an injury to either of the frontline bowlers as Harshit Rana is the only available backup.</p><p><strong>India's squad for T20 World Cup 2026</strong></p><p>Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh</p>