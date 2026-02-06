Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | India favourites to chase history

More than it being a surprise if India defend the title, it would be a missed opportunity to create history if they do not.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 05:33 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsIndiaT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us