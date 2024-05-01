ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in squad, Rashid Khan to lead the pack

Afghanistan have packed six all-rounders, including captain Rashid Khan, in their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies in June.

Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, and the wicketkeeping duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Ishaq were the only four frontline batters in the squad unveiled on X on Tuesday night.

Afghanistan will hope the presence of all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote will add depth to their batting.