ICC T20 World Cup | India vs Namibia LIVE: IND win toss and opt to bowl; Chahar replaces Chakravarthy

India will be looking to end their T20 World Cup 2021 on a high when they meet Namibia in their last group game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match is a mere formality for both teams as neither can qualify for the semi-finals. Stay tuned for more updates
The players and the match officials make their way to the field for the national anthems. First, the national anthem of Namibia followed by the national anthem of India. The national anthems have been sung. Time for cricket.
Teams
Namibia:Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Captain quotes from toss
Virat Kohli, India captain:We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1. It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands. Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy for today's game.
Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain:It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages. It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here. Frylinck comes into the side today, he's fit to go. Everyone back home is quite inspired by what we have done and we had some amazing messages over the last few weeks.
Toss
Indian captain Virat Kohli wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Gerhard Erasmus, Rishabh Pant (wk), David Wiese, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruben Trumpelmann, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin
Namibia’s strengths:
David Wiese and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton have been in good form with both the ball as well as bat. Wiese has scored 146 runs from 7 innings and picked 6 wickets. Loftie-Eaton is a handy batter lower down the order. With the ball, he troubled Afghan batters with a canny spell of 2/21.
India’s strengths:
After two disappointing outings against Pakistan and New Zealand, India’s opening pair of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have roared back to form. Against Afghanistan, Rahul and Rohit scored 69 and 74, respectively. Rohit scored a brisk 30 against Scotland and Rahul hit the fastest fifty of the tournament against the Scots. Skipper Virat Kohli would be hoping that Rahul and Rohit continue their rich vein of form against Namibia as well.
T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: India vs Namibia
India’s chances of qualifying for the semi-finals ended when New Zealand beat Afghanistan in match 40. India endured a tough World Cup campaign as they lost their first two matches against Pakistan and the Kiwis. The team bounced back well as they then beat Afghanistan and Scotland.
Read More