ICC T20 World Cup | Oman vs Bangladesh LIVE: Zeeshan, Jatinder depart in quick succession
updated: Oct 19 2021, 22:50 ist
Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman in match six at Al Amerat today. Stay tuned to DH for live updates!
22:45
OMN 90/4 after 13 overs.
Shakib to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Shakib to Jatinder, FOUR! GOOD START TO THE OVER! Short ball drifting on the pads, Jatinder goes on one knee and slogs the ball behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
12.2Shakib to Jatinder, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Jatinder punches the ball down to long-off for a single.
12.3Shakib to Aayan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Aayan slogs and sends the ball straight to the man at deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.4 Shakib to Jatinder, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Jatinder plays a reverse sweep for a single.
12.5Shakib to Aayan, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Aayan works the ball down the ground for a single.
12.6Shakib to Jatinder, WICKET! CAUGHT! Short ball on middle stump, Jatinder pulls and slogs the ball behind square, the ball goes straight to Litton Das who has been placed there exactly for this shot.
Jatinder Singh c Liton Das b Shakib 40(33)
22:40
OMN 82/3 after 12 overs.
Mahedi to bowl the twelfth over.
11.1Mahedi to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Jatinder steps out and works the ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.2Mahedi to Zeeshan, WICKET! CAUGHT! SLow full ball wide of off stump, Zeeshan goes on one knee and slogs the ball high in the air, Mustafizur runs in from deep square leg to deep mid-wicket puts a dive and completes a great cacth.
Zeeshan Maqsood c Mushfiqur b Mahedi Hasan 12(16)
Aayan Khan walks out to bat.
11.3Mahedi to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Jatinder works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single
11.4Mahedi to Aayan, no run, full ball on off stump, Aayan guides the ball to the leg side.
11.5Mahedi to Aayan, no run, full ball on off stump, Aayan blocks the ball.
11.6Mahedi to Aayan, no run, good length ball on off stump, Aayan defends the ball.
22:33
OMN 80/2 after 11 overs.
Taskin to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Taskin to Zeeshan, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Zeeshan pulls and sends the ball to square-leg for a single.
10.2Taskin to Jatinder, 1 run, slow good length ball on off stump,Jatinder dabs the ball to backward point for a single.
10.3Taskin to Zeeshan, SIX! WOW! Full ball on off stump, the ball has pitched in Zeeshan's hitting zone, Zeeshan whips and sends the ball flying over square-leg fence for a maximum!!!
10.4Taskin to Zeeshan, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Zeeshan pushes the ball to cover and darts to the other end for a single.
10.5Taskin to Jatinder, 1 run, full and straight ball on off stump, Jatinder drives the ball with a straight bat back to the bowler, Jatinder takes a single.
10.6Taskin to Zeeshan, no run, short ball on leg stump, Zeeshan ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
22:30
OMN 66/2 after 9 overs.
Taskin to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Taskin to Jatinder, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Jatinder attempts a pull but fails and the ball flies to the keeper.
8.2Taskin to Jatinder, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Jatinder goes for a pull once more, the ball takes the under edge of the bat and rolls to the keeper.
8.3Taskin to Jatinder, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Jatinder hits the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.4Taskin to Zeeshan, 1 run, short ball on middle and leg stump, Zeeshan pulls, the ball takes the high end of the bat and falls safely, Zeeshan scampers for a single.
8.5Taskin to Jatinder, FOUR! PLUNDERED!!! Short ball wide of off stump, Jatinder plays a short-arm jab and sends the ball racing down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.6Taskin to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball fired on the pads, Jatinder flicks the ball behind square on the leg side for a single.
22:17
OMN 57/2 after 7 overs.
Shakib to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Shakib to Jatinder, no run, good length ball on off stump, Jatinder comes down and hits the ball back to Shakib.
6.2Shakib to Jatinder, FOUR! Short ball, Jatinder rocks back and pulls the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.3Shakib to Jatinder, SIX! TOP SHOT! Full ball wide of off stump, Jatinder drives the ball over extra cover for a maximum!!!!
6.4Shakib to Jatinder, no run, good length ball on off stump, Jatinder hits the ball to cover.
6.5Shakib to Jatinder, no run, full ball on leg stump, Jatinder works the ball to the leg side.
6.6Shakib to Jatinder, no run, good length ball on leg stump, Jatinder plays the ball to cover.
22:11
OMN 47/2 after 6 overs.
Mustafizur to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Mustafizur to Jatinder, DROPPED!!! Full ball on middle stump, Jatinder hits the ball high in the air and Mahmudullah drops an easy chance, Jatinder takes a single.
5.2Mustafizur to Prajapati, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Prajapati blocks the ball.
5.3Mustafizur to Prajapati, SIX! DISPATCHED! Short ball bowled on middle and leg stump, Prajapati slogs and sends the ball flying over backward square-leg for a biggie!!!!
5.4Mustafizur to Prajapati,WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball fired wide of off stump, Prajapati goes after the ball and swings his bat, the ball takes a thick edge and goes straight into wicketkeeper's gloves.
Kashyap c Nurul Hasan b Mustafizur 21(18)
Zeeshan Maqsood walks out to bat.
5.5Mustafizur to Zeeshan, no run, good length ball slightly wide of off stump, Zeeshan leaves the ball for the keeper.
5.6Mustafizur to Zeeshan, no run, good length ball on off stump, Zeeshan blocks the ball.
22:06
OMN 40/1 after 5 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the fifth over.
4.1Saifuddin to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Jatinder drives the ball down the ground for a single.
4.2Saifuddin to Prajapati, no run, full ball wide of off stump, the ball moves away and beats the edge of the bat.
4.3Saifuddin to Prajapati, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Prajapati swings the bat and slogs the ball to square-leg for a single.
4.4Saifuddin to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Jatinder drives the ball down to mid-on for a single.
4.5Saifuddin to Prajapati, no run, good length ball on off stump, Prajapati blocks the ball, the ball takes the inside edge and almost rolls back to hit the stumps, but Prajapati uses his bat to divert the ball.
4.6Saifuddin to Prajapati, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Prajapati smashes the ball straight down the ground for a boundary.
21:58
OMN 26/1 after 3 overs.
Saifuddin to bowl the third over.
2.1Saifuddin to Prajapati, no run, full ball on off stump, the ball goes past the edge of the bat.
2.2Saifuddin to Prajapati, no run, good length ball on off stump, Prajapati dabs the ball to backward point.
2.3Saifuddin to Prajapati, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Prajapati works the ball to backward point.
2.4Saifuddin to Prajapati, EDGE AND DROPPED! Full ball fired wide of off stump, Prajapati goes for a drive, the ball takes a thick edge and flies to short third-man, Mustafizur puts a great dive but fails to hold on to the ball, Prajapati takes a single.
2.5Saifuddin to Jatinder, norun, full ball on middle stump, Jatinder drives the ball to the off side.
2.6Saifuddin to Jatinder, 1 run, full ball, Jatinder drives the ball down the ground for a single.
21:48
OMN 24/1 after 2 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the second over.
1.1Mustafizur to Ilyas, WIDE! Full ball bowled down the leg side.
1.1Mustafizur to Ilyas, WICKET! LBW! The ball is on good length on middle stump and raps on Ilyas' front pads, Mustafizur appeals and the umpire raises his finger, Ilyas takes the review, but the review shows that the ball is crashing on the middle stump.
Aqib Ilyas lbw b Mustafizur 6(6)
Kashyap Prajapati walks out to bat.
1.2Mustafizur to Prajapati, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump,Prajapati plays the ball to the leg side.
1.4Mustafizur to Prajapati, no run, good length ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the off stump, Mustafizur appeals but the umpire is not interested this time.
1.4Mustafizur to Prajapati, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side.
1.4Mustafizur to Prajapati, WIDE! Another short ball bowled down the leg side.
1.5Mustafizur to Prajapati, no run, full ball on middle stump, Prajapati pushes the ball to mid-off.
1.5 Mustafizur to Prajapati, WIDE! Short ball fired down the leg side once more.
1.6Mustafizur to Prajapati, SIX! CLOBBERED! Good length ball on leg stump, Prajapati picks the length and whacks the ball over backward square-leg for a maximum!!!!
1.6Mustafizur to Prajapati, WIDE! Short ball bowled down the leg side.
1.6Mustafizur to Prajapati, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Prajapati drives the ball through point for a single.
21:41
OMN 11/0 after 1 over.
Taskin to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1Taskin to Ilyas, 2 runs, good length ball wide of off stump, Ilyas dabs the ball through point for a couple of runs.
0.2Taskin to Ilyas, SHOT! FOUR! Full ball on pads, Ilyas flicks the ball down to backward square-leg for a boundary.
0.3Taskin to Ilyas, no run, full and fast ball on off stump, Ilyas looks to block the ball, the ball moves away and goes past the edge of the bat.
0.4Taskin to Ilyas, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on middle and leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the fielder at short fine for a single.
0.5 Taskin to Jatinder, 2 runs, short ball wide of off stump, Jatinder tonks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
0.5Taskin to Jatinder, WIDE! Good length ball fired down the leg side, Jatinder takes a single.
0.6Taskin to Ilyas, 1 Leg Bye, good length ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side and Ilyas takes a single.
21:39
Welcome back for the chase. The players and the umpires are back on the field. Oman's chase is about to get underway.
19.1Bilal to Taskin, FOUR LEG BYES! Short ball drifting down the leg side, the ball raps on the pads and rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary.
19.2Bilal to Taskin, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Taskin drives the ball through extra cover for a single.
19.3Bilal to Mahumudullah, WICKET! CLEAN-BOWLED! Good length ball on off stump,Mahumudullah goes for a big shot but fails to connect, the ball hits the off stump and the stump is uprooted!!!!!
Mahmudullah b Bilal Khan 17(10)
Mustafizur Rahman walks out to bat.
19.4 Bilal to Mustafizur, no run, short ball wide of off stump,Mustafizur looks to play the ball down to third-man but fails to hit the ball.
19.5 Bilal to Mustafizur, 2runs, Bilal goes full on leg,Mustafizur edges the ball down to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
19.6 Bilal to Mustafizur, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball wide of off stump, Mustafizur hits the ball high in the air, the ball remains suspended high in the air for a long time asZeeshan settles under the ball and completes a fine catch.
Mustafizur c Zeeshan Maqsood b Bilal Khan 2(3)
21:18
BAN 146/8 after 19 overs.
Fayaaz to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Fayaaz to Mushfiqur, WIDE! Full ball wide of off stump.
18.1Fayaaz to Mushfiqur, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! Slow bouncer on off stump, Mushfiqur looks to play a late cut down to third-man, the ball takes a thick edge and flies straight into wicketkeeper's gloves.
Mushfiqur c Naseem Khushi b Fayyaz Butt 6(4)
Mohammed Saiffudin walks out to bat.
18.2Fayaaz toSaiffudin, WICKET! GOLDEN DUCK FOR SAIFFUDIN! Slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Saiffudim steps out and hits the ball straight to Jatinder Singh at long-off.
Saifuddin c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 0(1)
Taskin walks out to bat.
Fayyaz in a hat-trick!
18.3Fayaaz toMahmudullah, 2 runs, good length ball on the pads,Mahmudullah works the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
18.4Fayaaz toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow ball,Mahmudullah plays the ball to backward point for a single.
18.5Fayaaz to Taskin, 1 Bye, slow bouncer wide of off stump, Taskin goes for a pull, the ball hits Taskin high on the body and Taskin steals a single.
18.6Fayaaz toMahmudullah, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah drives the ball through backward point for a boundary.
21:11
BAN 136/6 after 18 overs.
Nadeem to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Nadeem toMahmudullah, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah comes out of the crease to play a big shot but fails to connect.
17.2Nadeem toMahmudullah, 1 run, full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah works the ball to the leg side for a single.
17.3Nadeem to Mushfiqur, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Mushfiqur pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4Nadeem toMahmudullah SIX! SMOKED! Short ball on off stump,Mahmudullah stays back in the crease and pulls the ball with great power to send the ball over backward square-leg fence for a maximum!!!!
17.5Nadeem toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah waits and works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.6Nadeem to Mushfiqur, 1 run, fuller ball on off stump,Mushfiqur drives the ball to mid-off and sets off for a single.
21:03
BAN 126/6 after 17 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Kaleemullah to Afif, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Afif hits the ball high in the air, the ball goes to long-off whereJatinder Singh settles himself under the ball and completes a fine catch.
Afif Hossain c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 1(5)
Mahmudullahwalks out to bat.
17.2Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim flat bats the ball down to long-off for a single.
17.3Kaleemullah toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4Kaleemullah to Naim, WICKET! CAUGHT! BIG BLOW FOR BANGLADESH! Slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim mistimes his pull and the ball flies straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Naim c Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 64(50)
Mushfiquir Rahim walks out to bat.
17.5Kaleemullah toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
17.6Kaleemullah to Mushfiqur, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Mushfiqur drives the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
20:55
BAN 120/4 after 16 overs.
Bilal to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Bilal to Naim, SIX! ONE-HANDED MAXIMUM! Full ball wide of off stump, Naim plays a huge one-handed slog and the ball soars over the long-on fence for a maximum!!!
16.2Bilal to Naim, 1 run, yorker on off stump, Naim works the ball down to long-on for a run.
16.3Bilal to Afif, no run, full and fast ball tad wide of off stump, Afif is late in bringing his bat down in time and the ball goes to the keeper.
16.4Bilal to Afif, no run, full ball fired on leg stump, the ball brushes the pads and goes straight to the keeper, there is an appeal for caught behind but the umpire gives that as not out, Oman take the review and the review shows that there was no edge but the ball had brushed the pad.
16.5Bilal to Afif, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Afif clears his front leg and looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
16.6Bilal to Afif, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Afif hits the ball down the ground for a single.
20:50
BAN 112/4 after 15 overs.
Zeeshan to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Zeeshan to Nurul, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Nurul plays the ball to the off side for a single.
14.2Zeeshan to Naim, FOUR AND FIFTYFOR NAIM! Full ball on off stump, Naim powers the ball down the ground and gets a boundary, the boundary gets to his half-century.
14.3Zeeshan to Naim, no run, full ball on off stump, Naim hits the ball back to Zeeshan who stops the ball with his foot.
14.4Zeeshan to Naim, 2 runs. full ball on off stump, Naim plays a reverse hit and gets a couple of runs.
14.5Zeeshan to Naim, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.6Zeeshan to Nurul, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on off stump, Nurul hits the ball in the air, the ball has the height but not the distance andSandeep Goud takes a good catch at long-off.
Nurul Hasan c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 3(4)
20:43
BAN 104/3 after 14 overs.
Fayaaz to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Fayaaz to Naim, 2 runs, short ball wide of off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.2Fayaaz to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim goes for a slash, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls down to third-man, Naim takes a single.
13.3Fayaaz to Shakib, WICKET! RUN OUT! Full ball wide of off stump, Shakib digs the ball out to backward point and sets off for a single, Ilyas throws the ball and the bowler's end and gets a direct hit and Shakib is well short of his ground, big blow for Bangladesh.
Shakib run out (Aqib Ilyas) 42(29)
Nuril Hasan walks out to bat.
13.4Fayaaz to Naim, 1 run. back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim slaps the ball through backward point for a single.
13.5Fayaaz to Nurul, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Nurul flicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a a single.
13.6Fayaaz to Nurul, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Nurul dabs the ball to backward point and takes a sharp single.
20:39
BAN 97/2 after 13 overs.
Zeeshan to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Zeeshan to Shakib, 2 runs, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Shakib hammers the ball down the ground for a couple of runs.
12.2Zeeshan to Shakib, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shakib hits the ball down the ground for a single.
12.3Zeeshan to Naim, FOUR! Back of the length ball on off stump, Naim plays a reverse hit for a boundary.
12.4Zeeshan to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5Zeeshan to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shakib pushes the ball to cover for a single.
12.6Zeeshan to Naim, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Naim takes a single.
20:33
BAN 88/2 after 12 overs.
Nadeem tobowl the twelfth over.
11.1 Shakib, FOUR! Full ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib walks down the track and punches the ball just wide of the fielder at mid-off for a boundary.
11.2 Nadeem to Shakib, FOUR MORE!Short ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib pulls and guides the ball down to deep backward square-leg for the second boundary in as many balls.
11.3Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shakib works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 Nadeem to Naim, SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! Full ball on off stump, the ball in Naim's arc and the batter slogs to send the ball in the cow corner for a maximum!!!
11.5Nadeem to Naim, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Naim paddles scoops the ball over the fielder at short fine-leg and gets a couple of runs.
11.6Nadeem to Naim, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
20:28
BAN 71/2 after 11 overs.
Ilyas to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Ilyas to Naim, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball to cover.
10.2 Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim cuts the ball for a single.
10.3 Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Shakib stays rooted in the crease and hammers the ball over cover for a boundary.
10.4 Ilyas to Shakib, no run, slow back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib pulls, the ball takes the inside edge and goes around the corner.
10.5 Ilyas to Shakib, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Shakib drives the ball down to long-on for a couple of runs.
10.6 Ilyas to Shakib, 1run, good length ball on middle stump, Shakib hammers the ball down the ground once more and gets a single.
20:22
BAN 63/2 after 10 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim hammers the ball to deep cover for a single.
9.2Kaleemullah toShakib, CHEEKY SHOT FOR FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib moves to the off side and scoops the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
9.3Kaleemullah toShakib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib goes for a wild slog but fails to connect.
9.4Kaleemullah toShakib, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Shakib edges the ball and sends the ball down to third-man for a single.
9.5Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slow good length ball around middle and leg stump, Naim pulls and sends the ball to backward square-leg for another single.
9.6Kaleemullah toShakib, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Shakib slaps the ball over mid-off and gets a couple of runs.
20:18
BAN 53/2 after 9 overs.
Ilyas to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim pulls and sends the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.2Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR! Ilyas drags the length back, Shakib rocks back and pulls the ball, the ball goes down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.3Ilyas to Shakib, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib slaps the ball through extra cover for a single.
8.4Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Naim punches the ball down the track for a single.
8.5Ilyas to Shakib, 1 run, short ball, Shakib drives the ball down the ground for a single.
8.6Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball down to long-off for another run.
20:13
BAN 45/2 after 8 overs.
Nadeem to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Nadeem toNaim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
7.1Nadeem toNaim, 1 run, slow fuller ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball through cover and gets a single.
7.2Nadeem to Shakib, no run, short back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Shakib.
7.3Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, short back of the length ball on off stump, Shakib cuts and guides the ball down to third-man for a run.
7.4Nadeem toNaim, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Naim flashes his blade but there is no contact between the ball and the bat.
7.5Nadeem toNaim, DROPPED and a run, Good length ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball and sends the ball straight to Prajapati at mid-wicket who makes an absolute mess of the opportunity, Naim steals a single.
7.6Nadeem to Shakib, no run, full and fast ball fired wide of off stump, another swing and a miss from Shakib.
20:08
BAN 41/2 after 7 overs.
Fayyaz to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Fayyaz to Shakib, 1 run, back of the length ball around off stump, Shakib works the ball to square-leg for a single.
6.2Fayyaz to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim edges the ball down to third-man for a single.
6.3Fayyaz to Shakib, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Shakib pulls and the ball falls just short of the man at backward square-leg, Shakib completes a single.
6.4Fayyaz to Naim, 2 runs, fuller ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball through cover and Naim has all the time to complete a couple of runs.
6.5Fayyaz to Naim, DROPPED AND SIX! Short ball wide of off stump, Naim waits and then slaps the ball over cover, the ball flies over cover, Jatinder Singh at sweeper cover cannot hold onto the ball and he parries the ball over the boundary rope and concedes a single.
6.6Fayyaz to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim digs the ball to mid-off and steals a single.
20:03
BAN 29/2 after 6 overs.
Mohammed Nadeem to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Nadeem to Naim, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim hits the ball to cover.
5.2Nadeem to Naim, 1 run, sharp bouncer on off stump, the ball comes back in sharply, Naim jumps and tucks the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.3Nadeem to Shakib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib pushes the ball to cover.
5.4Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Shakib works the ball to backward square-leg for a single.
5.5Nadeem to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off and middle stump, Naim jumps and nudges the ball to the leg side for a quick single.
5.6Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, fuller ball on off stump, Shakib drives the ball to mid-off and takes yet another quick run.
19:55
BAN 25/2 after 5 overs.
Fayyaz Butt to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Butt to Mahedi, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball jags back in and beats the edge of the bat.
4.2 Butt to Mahedi, no run, good length ball on off stump, Mahedi pushes the ball to cover.
4.3Butt to Mahedi, WICKET! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! STUNNING CATCH! Good length ball on off stump, Mahedi goes for a slog, the batter mistimes the ball and the ball lobs in the direction of Butt, the bowler puts a great dive and pulls off a stunning catch.
Mahedi Hasan c and b Fayyaz Butt 0(4)
Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat.
4.4Butt to Shakib,THICK EDGE AND FOUR! Full toss wide of off stump, Shakib edges the ball and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
4.5Butt to Shakib, no run, full and straight ball on middle stump, Shakib drives the ball straight, Butt puts a dive and stops the ball.
4.6Butt to Shakib, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Shakib powers the ball straight, Butt bends his back and stops the ball.
19:50
BAN 21/1 after 4 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
3.2Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Naim defends the ball with a straight bat.
3.3Kaleemullah to Naim, FOUR! CRACKING SHOT! Short and wide fromKaleemullah and Naim lashes the ball through backward point for a boundary.
3.4Kaleemullah to Naim, SIX! UP, UP AND AWAY! Fuller ball on off stump, the ball is in Naim's arc and the batter swings his bat to send the ball flying over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum!!!!
3.5Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, full and fast ball fired tad wide of off stump, Naim looks to drive the ball through cover but the ball beats the edge of the bat and flies to the keeper.
3.6Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on off stump, Naim defends the ball.
19:43
BAN 11/1 after 3 overs.
Bilal to bowl the third over.
2.1Bilal to Litton, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Litton steps out and digs the ball to cover for a single.
2.2Bilal to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball to square-leg for a single.
2.3Bilal to Litton, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Litton goes back and pushes the ball back to Bilal.
2.4Bilal to Litton, DROPPED! Good length ball on middle stump, Litton flicks the ball to square-leg, Kashyap Prajapati runs in and puts a dive but cannot hold on to the ball, Litton takes a couple of runs.
2.5Bilal to Litton, WICKET! LBW! Yorker on middle stump, Litton digs the ball out but there is a loud appeal from Bilal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved, the Oman captain takes the review, the review shows that the ball is pitching in line and is hitting the stumps.
Liton Das lbw b Bilal Khan 6(7)
Mahedi Hasan walks out to bat.
2.6 Bilal to Hasan, no run, full and straight ball on off stump, Hasan punches the ball back to Bilal.
19:37
BAN 7/0 after 2 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the second over.
1.1 Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Naim goes on the backfoot and blocks the ball with a straight bat.
1.2Kaleemullah to Naim, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
1.3Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball to the man at point, an overthrow from the fielder gives Naim the chance to get a single.
1.4Kaleemullah to Litton, an appeal for caught behind! Good length ball on off stump, the ball moves a bit, Litton goes back to block the ball but the ball flies past the outside edge of the bat, the umpire raises his finger, Litton takes the review in a flash and the review shows that there is no edge.
1.5Kaleemullah to Litton, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Litton drives the ball to cover, a misfield by the man at cover gives Litton the chance to get two runs.
1.6Kaleemullah to Litton, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Litton nudges the ball down to third-man for a single.
19:31
BAN 3/0 after 1 over.
Bilal Khan to bowl the first over of the inning. Naim Shaik is on strike.
0.1Bilal to Naim, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim plays the ball to the leg side.
0.3Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball fired on middle stump, Naim pushes the ball to cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball but is unable to find gap as the ball rolls to the fielder at short cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
0.5Bilal to Naim, no run, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim dabs the ball to point.
0.5Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
0.6Bilal to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim works the ball down to third-man for a single.
19:22
Right then we are all in readiness. The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems of the two nations. First, we have the national anthem of Bangladesh. After Bangladesh's national anthem, it is time for the national anthem of the hosts, Oman. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket. Bangladesh openers walk to the middle. Oman team form a huddle. After a quick team chat, the Oman players emerge on the field. We are ready!
19:11
Teams
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
It is a green pitch. Both pacers as well as spinners well get some purchase from the deck.
19:06
Captain quotes from toss
Mahmudullah, Bangladesh captain:Going to have a bat, put some runs on the board and try to defend it. Dew is a factor and it's been in our consideration. But we'd like to have a good total on the board. Batting wise we didn't build enough partnerships. Today's another opportunity. One change - Naim comes in for Sarkar.
Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman captain:Happy to bowl. Just one thing - have to keep them to a low total. We have pressure from first game, not this game.
19:00
Toss
Bangladesh captainMahmudullah wins the toss and opts to bat first.
15:33
Impact player for Oman
Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh blasted 73 from mere 42 balls and stitched a 131-run opening stand with Aqib IIyas. Singh is a prolific opener. He has played 39 T20 matches and scored 1101 runs at an average of 33.36 and a strike rate of 110.65. If Singh is able to repeat his heroics, then he could hurt Bangladesh’s chances of qualifying for the next round.
Impact player for Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan: For this must-win match, Bangladesh will be looking towards their star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan to deliver goods for the team. Shakib picked two wickets in the match against Scotland and scored a gritty 20 showing that he is in form. Moreover, his wickets against Scotland made him the leading wicket taker in T20Is. If there is one player who can bail Bangladesh out of trouble, it is Shakib.
15:32
Bangladesh are ranked sixth in the ICC men’s T20 rankings while Oman are the 15th ranked team in the world.
Head-to-head
The only previous T20I meeting between the two teams was a group game in the 2016 T20 World Cup. Bangladesh beat Oman by 54 runs on D/L method.
Pitch and conditions
If the opening two games of the T20 World Cup are taken in account then the pitch at Al Amerat would have something for both the bowlers as well as the batters. A total of 534 runs were scored and 25 wickets fell across the four innings in the matches between Papua New Guinea vs Oman and Scotland vs Bangladesh.
The evening will be clear. The temperature would be around 30°C with humidity level around 45%.
15:30
In match 6, Bangladesh would be looking to avoid an early exit from the T20 World Cup when they take on hosts Oman.
Bangladesh come into the match after they were shocked by Scotland in the second match of the tournament. Hosts Oman though would be buoyed after their success against Papua New Guinea in the opening match of the tournament. A success for Oman against Bangladesh would help them qualify for the next stage.
BAN 153 all-out after 20 overs.
Bilal Khan to bowl the last over.
19.1Bilal to Taskin, FOUR LEG BYES! Short ball drifting down the leg side, the ball raps on the pads and rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary.
19.2Bilal to Taskin, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Taskin drives the ball through extra cover for a single.
19.3Bilal to Mahumudullah, WICKET! CLEAN-BOWLED! Good length ball on off stump,Mahumudullah goes for a big shot but fails to connect, the ball hits the off stump and the stump is uprooted!!!!!
Mahmudullah b Bilal Khan 17(10)
Mustafizur Rahman walks out to bat.
19.4 Bilal to Mustafizur, no run, short ball wide of off stump,Mustafizur looks to play the ball down to third-man but fails to hit the ball.
19.5 Bilal to Mustafizur, 2runs, Bilal goes full on leg,Mustafizur edges the ball down to fine-leg for a couple of runs.
19.6 Bilal to Mustafizur, WICKET! CAUGHT! Full ball wide of off stump, Mustafizur hits the ball high in the air, the ball remains suspended high in the air for a long time asZeeshan settles under the ball and completes a fine catch.
Mustafizur c Zeeshan Maqsood b Bilal Khan 2(3)
BAN 146/8 after 19 overs.
Fayaaz to bowl the nineteenth over.
18.1Fayaaz to Mushfiqur, WIDE! Full ball wide of off stump.
18.1Fayaaz to Mushfiqur, WICKET! CAUGHT BEHIND! Slow bouncer on off stump, Mushfiqur looks to play a late cut down to third-man, the ball takes a thick edge and flies straight into wicketkeeper's gloves.
Mushfiqur c Naseem Khushi b Fayyaz Butt 6(4)
Mohammed Saiffudin walks out to bat.
18.2Fayaaz toSaiffudin, WICKET! GOLDEN DUCK FOR SAIFFUDIN! Slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Saiffudim steps out and hits the ball straight to Jatinder Singh at long-off.
Saifuddin c Jatinder Singh b Fayyaz Butt 0(1)
Taskin walks out to bat.
Fayyaz in a hat-trick!
18.3Fayaaz toMahmudullah, 2 runs, good length ball on the pads,Mahmudullah works the ball behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
18.4Fayaaz toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow ball,Mahmudullah plays the ball to backward point for a single.
18.5Fayaaz to Taskin, 1 Bye, slow bouncer wide of off stump, Taskin goes for a pull, the ball hits Taskin high on the body and Taskin steals a single.
18.6Fayaaz toMahmudullah, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah drives the ball through backward point for a boundary.
BAN 136/6 after 18 overs.
Nadeem to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Nadeem toMahmudullah, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah comes out of the crease to play a big shot but fails to connect.
17.2Nadeem toMahmudullah, 1 run, full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah works the ball to the leg side for a single.
17.3Nadeem to Mushfiqur, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Mushfiqur pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4Nadeem toMahmudullah SIX! SMOKED! Short ball on off stump,Mahmudullah stays back in the crease and pulls the ball with great power to send the ball over backward square-leg fence for a maximum!!!!
17.5Nadeem toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow good length ball wide of off stump,Mahmudullah waits and works the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.6Nadeem to Mushfiqur, 1 run, fuller ball on off stump,Mushfiqur drives the ball to mid-off and sets off for a single.
BAN 126/6 after 17 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the eighteenth over.
17.1Kaleemullah to Afif, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball wide of off stump, Afif hits the ball high in the air, the ball goes to long-off whereJatinder Singh settles himself under the ball and completes a fine catch.
Afif Hossain c Jatinder Singh b Kaleemullah 1(5)
Mahmudullahwalks out to bat.
17.2Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim flat bats the ball down to long-off for a single.
17.3Kaleemullah toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.4Kaleemullah to Naim, WICKET! CAUGHT! BIG BLOW FOR BANGLADESH! Slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim mistimes his pull and the ball flies straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Naim c Ayaan Khan b Kaleemullah 64(50)
Mushfiquir Rahim walks out to bat.
17.5Kaleemullah toMahmudullah, 1 run, slow full ball on off stump,Mahmudullah guides the ball to square-leg for a single.
17.6Kaleemullah to Mushfiqur, FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Mushfiqur drives the ball down to third-man for a boundary.
BAN 120/4 after 16 overs.
Bilal to bowl the seventeenth over.
16.1Bilal to Naim, SIX! ONE-HANDED MAXIMUM! Full ball wide of off stump, Naim plays a huge one-handed slog and the ball soars over the long-on fence for a maximum!!!
16.2Bilal to Naim, 1 run, yorker on off stump, Naim works the ball down to long-on for a run.
16.3Bilal to Afif, no run, full and fast ball tad wide of off stump, Afif is late in bringing his bat down in time and the ball goes to the keeper.
16.4Bilal to Afif, no run, full ball fired on leg stump, the ball brushes the pads and goes straight to the keeper, there is an appeal for caught behind but the umpire gives that as not out, Oman take the review and the review shows that there was no edge but the ball had brushed the pad.
16.5Bilal to Afif, no run, slow back of the length ball wide of off stump, Afif clears his front leg and looks to cut the ball but fails to connect.
16.6Bilal to Afif, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Afif hits the ball down the ground for a single.
BAN 112/4 after 15 overs.
Zeeshan to bowl the fifteenth over.
14.1Zeeshan to Nurul, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Nurul plays the ball to the off side for a single.
14.2Zeeshan to Naim, FOUR AND FIFTYFOR NAIM! Full ball on off stump, Naim powers the ball down the ground and gets a boundary, the boundary gets to his half-century.
14.3Zeeshan to Naim, no run, full ball on off stump, Naim hits the ball back to Zeeshan who stops the ball with his foot.
14.4Zeeshan to Naim, 2 runs. full ball on off stump, Naim plays a reverse hit and gets a couple of runs.
14.5Zeeshan to Naim, 1 run, full ball wide of off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.6Zeeshan to Nurul, WICKET! CAUGHT! Slow full ball on off stump, Nurul hits the ball in the air, the ball has the height but not the distance andSandeep Goud takes a good catch at long-off.
Nurul Hasan c Sandeep Goud b Zeeshan Maqsood 3(4)
BAN 104/3 after 14 overs.
Fayaaz to bowl the fourteenth over.
13.1Fayaaz to Naim, 2 runs, short ball wide of off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
13.2Fayaaz to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim goes for a slash, the ball takes the inside edge and rolls down to third-man, Naim takes a single.
13.3Fayaaz to Shakib, WICKET! RUN OUT! Full ball wide of off stump, Shakib digs the ball out to backward point and sets off for a single, Ilyas throws the ball and the bowler's end and gets a direct hit and Shakib is well short of his ground, big blow for Bangladesh.
Shakib run out (Aqib Ilyas) 42(29)
Nuril Hasan walks out to bat.
13.4Fayaaz to Naim, 1 run. back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim slaps the ball through backward point for a single.
13.5Fayaaz to Nurul, 1 run, full ball on middle and leg stump, Nurul flicks the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a a single.
13.6Fayaaz to Nurul, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Nurul dabs the ball to backward point and takes a sharp single.
BAN 97/2 after 13 overs.
Zeeshan to bowl the thirteenth over.
12.1Zeeshan to Shakib, 2 runs, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Shakib hammers the ball down the ground for a couple of runs.
12.2Zeeshan to Shakib, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Shakib hits the ball down the ground for a single.
12.3Zeeshan to Naim, FOUR! Back of the length ball on off stump, Naim plays a reverse hit for a boundary.
12.4Zeeshan to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.5Zeeshan to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shakib pushes the ball to cover for a single.
12.6Zeeshan to Naim, 1 Leg Bye, full ball on leg stump, the ball raps on the pads and goes to the leg side, Naim takes a single.
BAN 88/2 after 12 overs.
Nadeem tobowl the twelfth over.
11.1 Shakib, FOUR! Full ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib walks down the track and punches the ball just wide of the fielder at mid-off for a boundary.
11.2 Nadeem to Shakib, FOUR MORE!Short ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib pulls and guides the ball down to deep backward square-leg for the second boundary in as many balls.
11.3Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Shakib works the ball to mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 Nadeem to Naim, SIX! OUT OF THE PARK! Full ball on off stump, the ball in Naim's arc and the batter slogs to send the ball in the cow corner for a maximum!!!
11.5Nadeem to Naim, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Naim paddles scoops the ball over the fielder at short fine-leg and gets a couple of runs.
11.6Nadeem to Naim, no run, slow full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
BAN 71/2 after 11 overs.
Ilyas to bowl the eleventh over.
10.1 Ilyas to Naim, no run, full ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball to cover.
10.2 Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim cuts the ball for a single.
10.3 Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR! Good length ball on off stump, Shakib stays rooted in the crease and hammers the ball over cover for a boundary.
10.4 Ilyas to Shakib, no run, slow back of the length ball on middle and leg stump, Shakib pulls, the ball takes the inside edge and goes around the corner.
10.5 Ilyas to Shakib, 2 runs, full ball on middle stump, Shakib drives the ball down to long-on for a couple of runs.
10.6 Ilyas to Shakib, 1run, good length ball on middle stump, Shakib hammers the ball down the ground once more and gets a single.
BAN 63/2 after 10 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the tenth over.
9.1Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim hammers the ball to deep cover for a single.
9.2Kaleemullah toShakib, CHEEKY SHOT FOR FOUR! Good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib moves to the off side and scoops the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
9.3Kaleemullah toShakib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib goes for a wild slog but fails to connect.
9.4Kaleemullah toShakib, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Shakib edges the ball and sends the ball down to third-man for a single.
9.5Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slow good length ball around middle and leg stump, Naim pulls and sends the ball to backward square-leg for another single.
9.6Kaleemullah toShakib, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Shakib slaps the ball over mid-off and gets a couple of runs.
BAN 53/2 after 9 overs.
Ilyas to bowl the ninth over.
8.1Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim pulls and sends the ball down to long-on for a single.
8.2Ilyas to Shakib, FOUR! Ilyas drags the length back, Shakib rocks back and pulls the ball, the ball goes down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
8.3Ilyas to Shakib, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib slaps the ball through extra cover for a single.
8.4Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, short ball on off stump, Naim punches the ball down the track for a single.
8.5Ilyas to Shakib, 1 run, short ball, Shakib drives the ball down the ground for a single.
8.6Ilyas to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball down to long-off for another run.
BAN 45/2 after 8 overs.
Nadeem to bowl the eighth over.
7.1 Nadeem toNaim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
7.1Nadeem toNaim, 1 run, slow fuller ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball through cover and gets a single.
7.2Nadeem to Shakib, no run, short back of the length ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Shakib.
7.3Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, short back of the length ball on off stump, Shakib cuts and guides the ball down to third-man for a run.
7.4Nadeem toNaim, no run, short ball wide of off stump, Naim flashes his blade but there is no contact between the ball and the bat.
7.5Nadeem toNaim, DROPPED and a run, Good length ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball and sends the ball straight to Prajapati at mid-wicket who makes an absolute mess of the opportunity, Naim steals a single.
7.6Nadeem to Shakib, no run, full and fast ball fired wide of off stump, another swing and a miss from Shakib.
BAN 41/2 after 7 overs.
Fayyaz to bowl the seventh over.
6.1Fayyaz to Shakib, 1 run, back of the length ball around off stump, Shakib works the ball to square-leg for a single.
6.2Fayyaz to Naim, 1 run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim edges the ball down to third-man for a single.
6.3Fayyaz to Shakib, 1 run, short ball wide of off stump, Shakib pulls and the ball falls just short of the man at backward square-leg, Shakib completes a single.
6.4Fayyaz to Naim, 2 runs, fuller ball wide of off stump, Naim drives the ball through cover and Naim has all the time to complete a couple of runs.
6.5Fayyaz to Naim, DROPPED AND SIX! Short ball wide of off stump, Naim waits and then slaps the ball over cover, the ball flies over cover, Jatinder Singh at sweeper cover cannot hold onto the ball and he parries the ball over the boundary rope and concedes a single.
6.6Fayyaz to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim digs the ball to mid-off and steals a single.
BAN 29/2 after 6 overs.
Mohammed Nadeem to bowl the sixth over.
5.1Nadeem to Naim, no run, back of the length ball wide of off stump, Naim hits the ball to cover.
5.2Nadeem to Naim, 1 run, sharp bouncer on off stump, the ball comes back in sharply, Naim jumps and tucks the ball to the leg side for a single.
5.3Nadeem to Shakib, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Shakib pushes the ball to cover.
5.4Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, full ball on middle stump, Shakib works the ball to backward square-leg for a single.
5.5Nadeem to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off and middle stump, Naim jumps and nudges the ball to the leg side for a quick single.
5.6Nadeem to Shakib, 1 run, fuller ball on off stump, Shakib drives the ball to mid-off and takes yet another quick run.
BAN 25/2 after 5 overs.
Fayyaz Butt to bowl the fifth over.
4.1 Butt to Mahedi, no run, good length ball on off stump, the ball jags back in and beats the edge of the bat.
4.2 Butt to Mahedi, no run, good length ball on off stump, Mahedi pushes the ball to cover.
4.3Butt to Mahedi, WICKET! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! STUNNING CATCH! Good length ball on off stump, Mahedi goes for a slog, the batter mistimes the ball and the ball lobs in the direction of Butt, the bowler puts a great dive and pulls off a stunning catch.
Mahedi Hasan c and b Fayyaz Butt 0(4)
Shakib Al Hasan walks out to bat.
4.4Butt to Shakib,THICK EDGE AND FOUR! Full toss wide of off stump, Shakib edges the ball and the ball rolls down to third-man for a boundary.
4.5Butt to Shakib, no run, full and straight ball on middle stump, Shakib drives the ball straight, Butt puts a dive and stops the ball.
4.6Butt to Shakib, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Shakib powers the ball straight, Butt bends his back and stops the ball.
BAN 21/1 after 4 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the fourth over.
3.1Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim rocks back and punches the ball to cover.
3.2Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, back of the length ball on middle stump, Naim defends the ball with a straight bat.
3.3Kaleemullah to Naim, FOUR! CRACKING SHOT! Short and wide fromKaleemullah and Naim lashes the ball through backward point for a boundary.
3.4Kaleemullah to Naim, SIX! UP, UP AND AWAY! Fuller ball on off stump, the ball is in Naim's arc and the batter swings his bat to send the ball flying over deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum!!!!
3.5Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, full and fast ball fired tad wide of off stump, Naim looks to drive the ball through cover but the ball beats the edge of the bat and flies to the keeper.
3.6Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on off stump, Naim defends the ball.
BAN 11/1 after 3 overs.
Bilal to bowl the third over.
2.1Bilal to Litton, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Litton steps out and digs the ball to cover for a single.
2.2Bilal to Naim, 1 run, full ball on off stump, Naim slogs the ball to square-leg for a single.
2.3Bilal to Litton, no run, good length ball on middle and leg stump, Litton goes back and pushes the ball back to Bilal.
2.4Bilal to Litton, DROPPED! Good length ball on middle stump, Litton flicks the ball to square-leg, Kashyap Prajapati runs in and puts a dive but cannot hold on to the ball, Litton takes a couple of runs.
2.5Bilal to Litton, WICKET! LBW! Yorker on middle stump, Litton digs the ball out but there is a loud appeal from Bilal for LBW but the umpire is unmoved, the Oman captain takes the review, the review shows that the ball is pitching in line and is hitting the stumps.
Liton Das lbw b Bilal Khan 6(7)
Mahedi Hasan walks out to bat.
2.6 Bilal to Hasan, no run, full and straight ball on off stump, Hasan punches the ball back to Bilal.
BAN 7/0 after 2 overs.
Kaleemullah to bowl the second over.
1.1 Kaleemullah to Naim, no run, good length ball on middle stump, Naim goes on the backfoot and blocks the ball with a straight bat.
1.2Kaleemullah to Naim, full ball wide of off stump, a swing and a miss from Naim.
1.3Kaleemullah to Naim, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball to the man at point, an overthrow from the fielder gives Naim the chance to get a single.
1.4Kaleemullah to Litton, an appeal for caught behind! Good length ball on off stump, the ball moves a bit, Litton goes back to block the ball but the ball flies past the outside edge of the bat, the umpire raises his finger, Litton takes the review in a flash and the review shows that there is no edge.
1.5Kaleemullah to Litton, 2 runs, full ball wide of off stump, Litton drives the ball to cover, a misfield by the man at cover gives Litton the chance to get two runs.
1.6Kaleemullah to Litton, 1 run, good length ball on off stump, Litton nudges the ball down to third-man for a single.
BAN 3/0 after 1 over.
Bilal Khan to bowl the first over of the inning. Naim Shaik is on strike.
0.1Bilal to Naim, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim leaves the ball for the keeper.
0.2Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim plays the ball to the leg side.
0.3Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball fired on middle stump, Naim pushes the ball to cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, no run, fuller ball on off stump, Naim drives the ball but is unable to find gap as the ball rolls to the fielder at short cover.
0.4Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired down the leg side.
0.5Bilal to Naim, no run, no run, good length ball wide of off stump, Naim dabs the ball to point.
0.5Bilal to Naim, WIDE! Full ball fired way outside the line of off stump.
0.6Bilal to Naim, 1 run, back of the length ball on off stump, Naim works the ball down to third-man for a single.
Right then we are all in readiness. The players and the match officials are lining up on the field for the national anthems of the two nations. First, we have the national anthem of Bangladesh. After Bangladesh's national anthem, it is time for the national anthem of the hosts, Oman. The national anthems have been sung, time for cricket. Bangladesh openers walk to the middle. Oman team form a huddle. After a quick team chat, the Oman players emerge on the field. We are ready!
Good evening! Welcome to DH's live coverage of the T20 World Cup!