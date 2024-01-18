ICC U-19 World Cup: All eyes on India again as GenNext takes centrestage

The journey has been marked by setbacks, including a semifinal exit at the Asia Cup, where the Saharan-led side lost to hosts and eventual champions Bangladesh by four wickets.

But the team's trajectory has seen a significant upswing since then, culminating in an unbeaten run to clinch the Tri-series in South Africa where Afghanistan were the third team.

The honours were shared by India and South Africa after a wash-out in the final earlier this month.

It remains to be seen if they are able to maintain their stranglehold on the coveted U-19 ODI trophy without extensive preparation.

Australia are the next most successful side in the tournament with three titles in 1988, 2002, and 2010, while Pakistan secured the title in 2004 and 2006.

Bangladesh (2020), South Africa (2014), West Indies (2016), and England (1998) have won the event once.

Part of India's squad is Arshin Kulkarni, who one of only two players in the team to be signed at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

A find of the Maharashtra Premier League, Arshin hit maximum sixes (19) to outshine the seniors like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav and Rahul Tripathi.

Chennai Super Kings recruit Aravelly Avanish caught attention with a remarkable 163 off 93 balls at the quadrangular series in November. He later impressed in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy as well.

Musheer Khan, player of the tournament in Cooch Behar Trophy last year, and skipper Saharan, who has shifted base to Bhatinda in Punjab from Rajasthan, will also have significant roles to play.

Skipper Saharan is also in the midst of a fine run in the Tri-series with scores of 112, 74 and 50 not out in his last three innings.

Raj Limbani raised eyebrows by taking 7/13 (9.1) against Nepal, while vice-captain Saumy Pandey impressed with 6/29 against Afghanistan.

In other teams, the players to watch out for are New Zealand's Rahman Hekmat, who idolises Shane Warne and Rashid Khan, Pakistan rising pacer Ubaid Shah, Afghan offspinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar and England's Luc Benkenstein.

Hosts South Africa will begin their campaign taking on the West Indies in Group B where they will also find formidable opposition in England and Scotland.

Australia will be challenged by Sri Lanka and African teams Zimbabwe and Namibia for the top spot in Group C.

The second-most successful team of the tournament are coming on the back of a successful tour of England in late 2023.

In Group D, it seems to be a three-way fight among Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand for the two available spots for the Super Sixes.

The Groups

Group A: Bangladesh, India, Ireland, USA

Group B: England, Scotland, South Africa, West Indies

Group C: Australia, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe

Group D: Afghanistan, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan.