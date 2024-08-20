ICC Women's T20 World Cup shifted from Bangladesh to UAE

The Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for October has been moved to the United Arab Emirates from Bangladesh, which has been rocked by political turmoil and violence in recent weeks.

World cricket's governing body the ICC said on Tuesday that a number of participating countries had issued travel advisories for Bangladesh, effectively preventing the country from hosting the tournament.

Bangladesh's prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country earlier this month amid the protests, and an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has taken charge.