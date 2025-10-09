Menu
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh leads India's recovery with a gritty 94

The hosts were reduced to 102 for six before Ghosh’s 77-ball innings helped India post a competitive total.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 14:40 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 14:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketWorld CupWomens cricket

