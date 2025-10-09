<p>Richa Ghosh made a blistering 94 and helped India recover from a precarious 102 for six as they posted a competitive 251 against South Africa in the ICC Women’s World Cup match in Vishakhapatnam on Thursday.</p><p>Ghosh’s 77-ball innings (11x4, 4x6) showed her team-mates how to make use of a rather easy-paced pitch with her seventh ODI fifty.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa put India to bat.<p>The ACA-VDCA Stadium pitch, perhaps, was the best among the three decks — including Guwahati and Colombo — India have batted on yet but they failed to exploit it fully after being asked to bat.</p><p>But the beginning was bright as openers Pratika Rawal (37) and Smriti Mandhana (23) added 55 runs in 10.2 oversbefore the latter perished to left-arm spinner Noku Mlaba.</p><p>Rawal and Harleen Deol (13) took India to 83 for one, and the latter's dismissal sparked a collapse, as the hosts lost five wickets for just 19 runs.</p><p>Jemimah Rodrigues missed the sweep against Tryon and fell leg before and Deepti Sharma was caught down the leg side as India slipped to 102 for six, and were in need of a steadying alliance.</p><p>It came in the form of a 51-run stand between Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur (13) as India inched past the 150-run mark.</p><p>Ghosh was impressive in pacing the innings, using her power judiciously as a couple of slog-swept sixes gave her the desired momentum.</p><p>Ghosh, who was dropped on 76 and 84, fetched her fifty in 53 balls, and thereafter she opened up to put the SA bowlers to the sword as 44 runs came in 24 balls.</p><p>Kaur fell trying to accelerate the pace, but Ghosh found another able and stable ally in Sneh Rana (33) as they realised 88 runs off 53 balls for the eighth wicket. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>