<p>Riding on an unbeaten half-century from Rubya Haider and backed by fine bowling from young pacer Marufa Akter Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their ICC Women's World Cup match in Colombo on Thursday.</p><p>Rubya struck a 77-ball unbeaten 54 (4x8) and shared a 62-run partnership with skipper Nigar Sultana (23 off 44 balls) for the third wicket as Bangladesh overhauled the target of 130 with 113 balls to spare, reaching 131 for three in 31.1 overs.</p>.<p>Rubya played with caution initially after Bangladesh lost opener Fargana Hoque and Sharmin Akhter early but once she got the feel of the pitch, the 28-year-old hit a flurry of boundaries to make the chase look easy.</p><p>She belted three boundaries in the 19th over bowled by veteran Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu which changed the complexion of the game as Bangladesh went into overdrive. Bangladesh were off to a slow start as they were 23 for one after the 10th over.</p><p>However, it was disciplined bowling by the Bangladesh bowlers from the likes of young pacer Marufa Akter (2/31), veteran spinner Nahida Akter (2/19) and Shorna Akter (3/5) which set up the match for their team as Pakistan were bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs.</p><p>It was Marufa who triggered Pakistan's collapse. Playing in her 27th WODI, she took Pakistan completely by surprise with the new ball.</p>.ICC Women's World Cup 2025: 'No handshake' saga applies for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as well.<p>The ICC Women's World Cup is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.</p><p>Pakistan, play all their games in the Sri Lankan capital including the one against India on Sunday.</p> <p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>