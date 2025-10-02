Kashmiri Pandits, other Hindus celebrate Dussehra in Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir stadium

<p>Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus living in Kashmir thronged the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium on Thursday to celebrate Dussehra, a festival that marks the victory of good over evil.</p><p>Giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad were set afire at the practice grounds of the cricket stadium amidst thunderous cheers from the people assembled there, officials said.</p><p>A festive atmosphere was witnessed at the venue as firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed among those present there, they added.</p><p>A large number of Muslims, including PDP leader Iltija Mufti, also came to witness the celebrations, the officials said.</p><p>Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, the organisers of the event, thanked the administration and locals for their cooperation.</p><p>Earlier, a 'shobha yatra' was taken out from a temple at Indira Nagar here to the Dussehra venue. This procession was revived in 2023 after a gap of 33 years.</p>