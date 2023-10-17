ICC World Cup 2023: Misinformation, long queues mar release of tickets

Bengaluru: Cricket fans thronged the gates outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in search of World cup tickets, but many were left disappointed and returned home empty-handed.
Slow servers in the box office ticket counters further delayed the handing out of tickets, making the wait for those who braved the afternoon sun agonizingly long.
"We have been here for three hours and have not moved an inch!"
"I took leave from work just to get India vs Netherlands tickets, only to find out that they have not yet been released!"
Such were the responses from those chasing World Cup tickets, packed in strictly policed and crammed queues.
At 11:45 am, a policeman announced that the Rs 1000 and 3000 tickets for the Australia vs Pakistan match were sold out, prompting many to start questioning if that was true.
"I came with my son wanting to see IPL stars like (Glenn) Maxwell and (Josh) Hazlewood in the stadium, and they suddenly announced that the tickets within Rs 3000 are sold out. That is impossible, the line has not moved and only four-five women got tickets by standing in another line," an autorickshaw driver said.
The Karnataka State Cricket Association had announced that counter ticket sales for four matches - Australia vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Pakistan, England vs Sri Lanka and New Zealand vs Sri Lanka - are open to the public from October 17 to 19. But the press release stated that a person can avail a maximum of two tickets.
While there was heavy demand for tickets up to Rs 5000 at gate two, counters selling tickets priced at Rs 6500 and above saw sparse crowds lined up between gate 16 to 18.