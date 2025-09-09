<p>Maddur (Mandya dist): The peace meeting chaired by Mandya District in-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Tuesday gained significance as a mass Ganesha idol immersion programme will be held in Maddur town on Wednesday. Thousands of people are expected to participate in the event.</p><p>"People should maintain peace and harmony and participate in the programme peacefully," appealed Chaluvarayaswamy during the peace meeting held between the leaders of Hindu and Muslim communities at Padmavathi Choultry of the town. </p><p>The meeting was held to instill confidence among the two groups. A large number of BJP leaders are expected to participate in the mass immersion.</p>.Irked over tiger attacks, farmers in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar lock forest department officials in cage.<p>It may be mentioned that thousands of people belonging to various Hindu outfits took out a protest march in Maddur town on Monday, amidst prohibitory orders. Police had a tough time controlling the situation and used mild caning to disperse the crowd.</p><p>"The Police department is on a high alert and has taken all precautionary measures in the wake of the mass immersion programme. People should cooperate", he appealed.</p><p>"Stern action would be taken against those involved in the communal clash that occurred in Maddur town. If the public have any information on the miscreants they should immediately inform the Police department", he said.</p><p>Malavalli MLA P M Narendraswamy said, "Maddur is famous for its freedom struggle. There should not be any communal clash in the taluk. The government is taking up all development work, including development of the sugar factory and canals. The public should join hands with the government".</p><p>MLC Dinesh Gooligowda said, "Around 77,000 Ganesha idols have been installed across Karnataka State and 3,700 idols in Mandya district alone. No untoward incident has occurred anywhere, except Maddur. We should not disturb the peace, by projecting the unpleasant incident committed by miscreants. The guilty will be punished".</p><p><strong>Additional police force</strong></p><p>Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi said, 21 people have been arrested, based on CCTV camera footage. The probe will reveal if the incident was accidental or pre-planned. Legal action would be taken against those who spread false news on social media platforms, he warned.</p><p>There is a mass Ganesha idol immersion in Maddur town on Wednesday. The police department has made all arrangements. Additional police force has been deployed. A Special Task Force has been formed. We are ready to protect peace in Maddur town. The Police department is with the people, he assured.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Kumara said the incident has hurt the sentiments of the people. "We had held several meetings with the leaders of all religions, prior to the Ganesha festival, and have directed to hold the festival systematically. It is every one's responsibility to maintain peace in the society," he said.</p>