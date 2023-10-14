ICC World Cup: After bowlers, Rohit & Shreyas shine as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in match no 12 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.
Having won the toss and electing to bowl first, India bowled out their arch-rivals for 191 runs.
For the hosts, skipper Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer with his 86 off 63 balls.
Shreyas Iyer too made a fair contribution with the bat, hitting an unbeaten knock of 53 off 62 balls.
India will now face Bangladesh on Thursday, while Pakistan will clash against Australia on Friday.