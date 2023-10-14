Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC World Cup: After bowlers, Rohit & Shreyas shine as India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

Having won the toss and electing to bowl first, India bowled out their arch-rivals for 191 runs.
Last Updated 14 October 2023, 14:36 IST

Follow Us

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in match no 12 of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Having won the toss and electing to bowl first, India bowled out their arch-rivals for 191 runs.

For the hosts, skipper Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer with his 86 off 63 balls.

Shreyas Iyer too made a fair contribution with the bat, hitting an unbeaten knock of 53 off 62 balls.

India will now face Bangladesh on Thursday, while Pakistan will clash against Australia on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 October 2023, 14:36 IST)
Sports NewsCricketPakistanCricket World CupIndia CricketICC World Cup

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT