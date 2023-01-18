ILT20: Tahir gets White Belt after fantastic spell

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

After winning the White belt, he said, 'I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game'

IANS
IANS, Sharjah,
  • Jan 18 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 16:03 ist
MI Emirates' Imran Tahir. Credit: AFP Photo

MI Emirates displayed their all-round strength and registered an emphatic six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriors in the sixth match of the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here.

The former South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir who is now the White belt holder, had bagged three wickets in his last match against Sharjah Warriors, was introduced in the eight over and he gave away just five runs. He also won the DP World Smart delivery of the day to Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

"I have said many times before, I just have a huge respect for the game," Tahir said post their win after being handed the white belt which is given to the leading bowler in the ILT20.

"For my son and my family, I want to show it is never too late. I just respect the game and want to play in a good manner."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Imran Tahir 

What's Brewing

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Musk's Twitter auctions coffee machines, neon logo

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Nepal plane crash: Search continues for last flyer

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

Delhi records eighth cold wave day

China lets Marvel movies back in

China lets Marvel movies back in

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

DH Toon | J P Nadda holds up BJP's mic

 