<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adobe">Software giant Adobe</a> has announced to offer unlimited usage on the Firefly AI app.</p><p>This offer is applicable for users with subscription for Firefly Pro, Firefly Premium, 4,000-credit, 7,000-credit, and 50,000-credit plans, respectively. Existing and new users must subscribe to those plans by March 16 to access the unlimited image/video generation option.</p><p>Unlimited generations are available on firefly.adobe.com, in Firefly Boards, Adobe's collaborative, AI-powered ideation surface and in the Firefly mobile app on iOS and Android platforms.</p><p>With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Adobe Firefly has introduced Valentine's Day–themed templates in the Firefly Boards preset option. Users can pick and choose styles and trends.</p><p>User has to just go to the 'Presets' tab and choose the 'Valentine's Day preset', where you will get options such as Sweet Treats or Tarot & Lipstick. And, the user can add images and hit 'Generate' to create a very personalised digital greeting card. The user can also get it printed as well.</p><p>Besides image and video generations, users can make good use of the Firefly AI app to edit videos or refine them by adding sound effects or fully-licensed music tracks.</p><p>Users can also edit images with just a text description. There is a 'Prompt to Edit' option, and there, the user has to describe the changes in plain language, such as adding or removing objects, swapping backgrounds, or refining details with less hassle. </p>