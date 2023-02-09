Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes fifer as India bundle out Australia for 177

Jadeja takes fifer as India bundle out Aus for 177

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 09 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:58 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 11th five-wicket haul as India skittled out Australia for 177 in their first innings just after at tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the 82-run stand between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.

Jadeja (5/47) then trapped Peter Handscomb (31) in the final session of the day as Australia were bowled out in 63.5 overs.

Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.

Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/30) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 177 all out in 63.5 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 49, Steve Smith 37; Ravindra Jadeja 5/47, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/42).

