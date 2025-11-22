<p>South Africa lost Ryan Rickleton but skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Temba%20bavuma">Temba Bavuma </a>looked in fine form as the visitors reached 156 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second and final test against India in Guwahati on Saturday.</p><p>Rickleton, who combined in an 82-run opening stand with Aiden Markram (38), fell to spinner Kuldeep Yadav but it was largely a second successive session of much toil with little reward for the home attack.</p><p>Bavuma, who scored the only half-century in the opening test in Kolkata, was batting on 36 at the lunch break with Tristan Stubbs on 32 also looking comfortable at the other end.</p><p>Due to the early sunrise and fast-fading light in northeast India, the normal refreshment order has been flipped for the match, scheduling the tea break ahead of lunch in the first-ever test match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.</p>.Captain Temba Bavuma, equanimous hero for the Proteas.<p>Having won the series opener inside three days on a spinning track in Kolkata, Bavuma elected to bat on a pitch that had a fair amount of grass coverage and no cracks from where the ball could kick up.</p><p>Markram (38) got a reprieve on four when Jasprit Bumrah drew an edge but KL Rahul floored the catch at slip.</p><p>India's stand-in captain Rishabh Pant, leading the side in the absence of injured skipper Shubman Gill, introduced spin in the 14th over but Washington Sundar was unable to make an immediate impact.</p><p>Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep joined Sundar from the other end but the openers would still not be separated.</p><p>Pant then brought back Bumrah for one final over before the tea break and the decision paid off, Markram's thick inside edge sending the ball crashing into his stumps.</p><p>Rickleton (35) could not press on after the tea break and fell caught behind to Kuldeep.</p><p>But Bavuma was compact in his defence, while Stubbs used his feet well against the Indian spinners in their 74-run stand for the unbroken third wicket. </p>