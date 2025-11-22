Menu
Ind vs SA Day 1 at Lunch| Rickelton falls but Bavuma leads South Africa's charge against India

Bavuma, who scored the only half-century in the opening test in Kolkata, was batting on 36 at the lunch break with Tristan Stubbs on 32 also looking comfortable at the other end.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 08:28 IST
