<p>Mullanpur: South Africa defeated India by 51 runs in the second T20I to level the five match series 1-1 here on Thursday.</p><p>Quinton de Kock scored a fiery half century to take South Africa to 213 for 4 after being asked to bat.</p><p>The Proteas pacers then reduced India to 32/3 inside the powerplay, and the hosts struggled to keep up with the climbing required rate folding their innings for 162 in 19.1 overs.</p><p>Tilak Varma waged a lone battle for the hosts with a 34-ball 62.</p><p>Earlier , de Kock went hammer and tongs as he scored a 46-ball 90 that was laced with seven sixes and five boundaries after being asked to bat.</p>.De Kock's 90 takes South Africa to 213/4 against India in 2nd T20I.<p>While Donovan Ferreira (30 not out) and David Miller (20 not out) provided the final flourish.</p><p>For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29) was the pick of the bowlers.</p><p>Brief Score.</p><p>South Africa 213 for 4 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 90, Donovan Ferreir 30 not out ; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/29.</p><p>India 162 all out in 19.1 overs (Tilak Varma 62 ; Ottneil Baartman 4/24).</p>