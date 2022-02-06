Ind vs WI: India win toss, opt to bowl in first ODI

India on Sunday won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in the first ODI at Ahmedabad.
More to follow...
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da
How Indians became poorer by paying for Covid tests
RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'
DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf
Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II
Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?
Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland