India 124 all out, New Zealand need 132 to sweep series

India were all out for 124 in their second innings of the second Test here on Monday, leaving New Zealand to chase 132 for a 2-0 series sweep.

Resuming the third day on 90 for six, India lost overnight batsmen Hanuma Vihari (9) and Rishabh Pant (4) early, as the visitors headed for another big defeat following their 10-wicket drubbing in the series opener in Wellington.

For the hosts, lead pacer Trent Boult finished with impressive figures of 4/28 and his new ball partner Tim Southee was equally good, taking three wickets for 36 runs at the Hagley Oval.

The pace duo maintained the pressure on the Indian batsmen and picked up wickets quickly to give the home team an opportunity to complete the match with more than two days to spare.

India had scored 242 in their first innings and New Zealand were all out for 235 to give the visitors a slender seven-run lead.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 242 and 124 all out in 46 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4/28, Tim Southee 3/36)

New Zealand: 1st innings: 235 all out in 73.1 overs overs (Tom Latham 52; Mohammed Shami 4/81, Jasprit Bumrah 3/62)