Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India-Bangladesh political tensions set to hit bilateral cricket as series in doubt

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has gone south after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August last year following anti-government protests.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 15:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 15:28 IST
sportsCricket newsIndia-Bangladesh Relations

Follow us on :

Follow Us