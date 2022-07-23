India beat West Indies by three runs in first ODI

Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7 with captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 99-ball 97

PTI
PTI, Port of Spain,
  • Jul 23 2022, 05:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 05:55 ist
Shikhar Dhawan (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2L) of India celebrates the dismissal of Brandon King (R) of West Indies during the 1st ODI match between West Indies and India. Credit: AFP Photo

India beat West Indies by three runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series here.

Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7 with captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 99-ball 97. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 64 and 54 respectively.

Chasing a record target here, the West Indies could only score 305 for 6 in 50 overs.

Kyle Mayers top-scored for the home side with 75 while Shamarh Brooks and Brandon King contributed 46 and 54 respectively.

For India, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 308 for 7 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shubman Gill 64, Shreyas Iyer 54; Gudakesh Motie 2/54, Alzarri Joseph 2/61).

West Indies: 305 for 6 in 50 overs (Kyle Mayers 75, Shamarh Brooks 46, Brandon King 54; Mohammed Siraj 2/56, Shardul Thakur 2/54, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/58). 

