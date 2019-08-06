India bowl against West Indies in rain-delayed T20

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse, Guyana,
  • Aug 06 2019, 21:58pm ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2019, 02:05am ist
he pitch of the National Stadium is covered by the tarp as rain falls prior the India and West Indies third T20 international cricket match in Providence, Guyana. AP Photo

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put the West Indies in to bat in the rain-delayed final fixture of the three-match T20 International series at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday.

India, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after back-to-back victories at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend, made three changes with the Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, coming in for Ravindra Jadeja and Khaleel Ahmed.

For leg-spinner Rahul Chahar this is a senior international debut.

Senior opener Rohit Sharma is also rested, giving K.L. Rahul an opportunity to play his first Indiaame of the series at the top of the order.

Seeking to end a run of five consecutive defeats in T20 Internationals, West Indies have omitted Khary Pierre for another left-arm spinner in Fabian Allen while opening batsman John Campbell returns to the team after missing the second match.

Sunil Narine has therefore been pushed back down to a position lower in the order while all-rounder Kieron Pollard sits out this match.

Teams: West Indies - Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Evin Lewis, John Campbell, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Oshane Thomas

India - K. L. Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Wasington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini

Umpires: Nigel Duguid (GUY), Leslie Reifer (BAR)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

 

 

T20
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
India vs West Indies
Ravindra Jadeja
K L RAHUL
Khaleel Ahmed
Comments (+)
 