India call up Avesh Khan for second test against South Africa

India reinforced their bowling attack by bringing in fast bowler Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Shami for the second and final test against South Africa beginning in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Shami had been picked in the initial squad for the two tests, but was forced to withdraw due to fitness issues.

His replacement Avesh Khan has not played a test match for India, but has featured in 19 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals, taking 27 wickets.