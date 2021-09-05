India coach Ravi Shastri tests Covid-19 positive, support staff isolate

India coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for Covid-19 but the team have been cleared to continue with the ongoing fourth test against England at The Oval, the touring side said in a statement on Sunday.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel are also isolating "as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening", the statement said minutes before the start of the fourth day's play.

Read | Rohit Sharma seized his 'last opportunity' in Tests

The players have since undergone two lateral flow tests -- on Saturday night and on Sunday morning.

"The members upon returning negative Covid reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth test at The Oval," the statement added.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.