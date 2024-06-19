T20 World Cup 2024: India eye Afghanistan's scalp

Barbados: Afghanistan have never defeated India in a Twenty20 International, but they have come very close.

This was a few months ago when Afghanistan pushed India to the second Super Over before falling short at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Up until that point, India had bested them in the format quite convincingly.

These are signs that the once placeholders, once boys-at-the-men’s-table, are now here as the real deal, and India should be so worried for they run into them in the opening game of the T20 World Cup’s Super Eights on Thursday.