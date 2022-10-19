Rain washes out India's second warm-up game against NZ

India-New Zealand warm-up match called off due to heavy rain

India had earlier defeated hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match here on Monday

PTI
PTI, Brisbane,
  • Oct 19 2022, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 18:25 ist
File photo of The Gabba in Brisbane. Credit: Getty Images

India's second and final warm-up game against New Zealand was on Wednesday abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain at The Gabba here. Both the Indian and New Zealand teams failed to hit the ground as heavens opened up during Pakistan's chase of 155 against Afghanistan at the same venue in the first practice match of the day.

India had earlier defeated hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up match here on Monday.

Also Read | T20 World Cup: Daryl Mitchell targeting return against Afghanistan, says NZ coach Stead

Against Australia, India rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul (57) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) to post 186 for 7, a target which they defended despite skipper Aaron Finch's return to form with a 54-ball 76. Drafted into the side in place of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (3/4) starred for India with the ball in the final over, which effected four dismissals, including three wickets for the right-arm pacer.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign in a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gabba
India
New Zealand
T20 World Cup
Brisbane
Cricket news
Sports News

What's Brewing

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

 