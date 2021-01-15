India's injury woes deepen as Saini injured in 4th Test

India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

Saini was examined by medical staff before coming off the pitch rather than bowling the final delivery of his eighth over

PTI,
  • Jan 15 2021, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 11:00 ist
Navdeep Saini. Credit: AFP Photo

The injury-plagued Indian team took another hit on Friday when pacer Navdeep Saini was forced off the field during the fourth and final Test against Australia here due to groin pain.

The 28-year-old Saini had bowled five balls of his eighth, and the innings 36th, over during the second session when he had to walk off the field because of the pain.

"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," read a short statement from the BCCI giving an update on the one-Test-old bowler's condition.

Also read — 4th Test: Australia 65/2 at lunch; India enjoy bright start

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed Saini's over.

India have lost several key players, such as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, to a spate of injuries that has marred their overall gutsy show against Australia.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after both sides won a game each, followed by an engrossing draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Saini had made his Test debut in Sydney and picked up four wickets in the match. 

