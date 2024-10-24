India-Pak women's T20 World Cup clash sets new record for highest attendance at group-stage match

<p>Dubai: The India-Pakistan clash in the women's T20 World Cup here on October 6 set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in the history of the showpiece, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which India won by six wickets, was watched by 15,935 spectators.</p>.<p>"The India versus Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on 6 October set a new record for the highest attendance at a group stage match in Women’s T20 World Cup history," the ICC said in a statement.</p>.<p>"This Group A clash in the 2024 edition drew an impressive crowd of 15,935, showcasing the intense rivalry between the two neighbours." </p><p>The world governing body also said that the women's T20 World Cup 2024 drew 91,030 fans in total, an impressive 30 per cent increase from the previous edition.</p>.Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Stage set for first-time champion as New Zealand-South Africa clash in final.<p>"The thrilling final between New Zealand and South Africa at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday saw 21,457 fans in attendance, a remarkable 68 per cent increase from the last final in South Africa," the ICC said.</p>.<p>"The group stages and semi-finals also witnessed strong support, attracting 69,573 fans, a 21 per cent rise compared to the previous edition, highlighting the expanding global appeal of women's cricket." </p><p>The ICC said the big turnout was "an exciting indicator of the expanding interest in women's cricket among new and diverse audiences".</p>.<p>"Women's cricket is reaching new heights, and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE is a shining example of the sport's expanding impact," ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said.</p>.<p>"The impressive turnout demonstrates the growing global support for womens' cricket and the potential for hosting elite women’s sport in this region.” </p>