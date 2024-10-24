Home
India-Pak women's T20 World Cup clash sets new record for highest attendance at group-stage match

The match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which India won by six wickets, was watched by 15,935 spectators.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 10:34 IST
