India restrict Australia to 269 in 3rd and final ODI

India restrict Australia to 269 in 3rd and final ODI

Inspired bowling changes and clinical fielding helped India limit Australia to 269

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 22 2023, 17:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 17:44 ist
Hardik Pandya in action during the third ODI against Australia, March 22, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

India on Wednesday bowled Australia out for 269 in the third and final ODI of the ongoing bilateral series.

With the series tied at 1-1, Australia opted to bat first on Wednesday after Steve Smith won the toss.

However, inspired bowling changes and clinical fielding on part of India helped the Men in Blue restrict Australia to 269 after 49 overs.

India is yet to bat.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Australia
Steve Smith
Cricket
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

 