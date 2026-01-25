<p>Guwahati: Indian bowlers produced a clinical show to restrict <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-zealand">New Zealand</a> to 153 for 9 in the third T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday.</p><p>Opting to field, Jasprit Bumrah (3/17) was the most successful bowler with three wickets.</p><p>Hardik Pandya (2/23), spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/18) and Harshit Rana (1/35) also bowled with discipline to make life difficult for NZ.</p>.Abhishek Sharma's 84 takes India to 238 for 7 against NZ in first T20I.<p>Glenn Phillips (48) was the top-scorer for the Kiwis, while Mark Chapman (32) and Mitchell Santner (27) also chipped in with useful contributions.</p><p>India won the first two T20Is.</p><p>Brief Scores:</p><p>New Zealand: 153 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17).</p>