India set 272 target for England in second Test

England were set a target of 272 in a minimum of 60 overs to win the second Test at Lord's on Monday after India declared their second innings on 298-8 shortly after lunch on the final day.

Mohammed Shami, with 56 not out and Jasprit Bumrah, 34 not out, both made their highest Test scores as the ninth-wicket duo frustrated England during an unbroken stand of 89 in 20 overs.

There have only been three successful run-chases of over 200 in a Test at Lord's -- West Indies' 344-1 in 1984, England's 282-3 against New Zealand in 2004 and England's 218-3, also against New Zealand, in 1965.

This five-match series is level at 0-0 following a rain-marred draw in the first Test at Trent Bridge.