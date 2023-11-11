JOIN US
Homesportscricket

India to face New Zealand in semis; Australia, South Africa to fight for spot in World Cup final

While India will play the Kiwis on November 15 in Mumbai, the second semi-final will take place between South Africa and Australia on November 16 in Kolkata.
Last Updated 11 November 2023, 14:09 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the semi-final fixtures for the ongoing Cricket World Cup, with India slated to face New Zealand for a spot in the final.

The final for the quadrennial trophy will take place in Ahmedabad on November 19, with India, the hosts, hoping to add a third World Cup trophy to their trophy cabinet.

(Published 11 November 2023, 14:09 IST)
