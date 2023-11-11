India to face New Zealand in semis; Australia, South Africa to fight for spot in World Cup final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the semi-final fixtures for the ongoing Cricket World Cup, with India slated to face New Zealand for a spot in the final.
While India will play the Kiwis on November 15 in Mumbai, the second semi-final will take place between South Africa and Australia on November 16 in Kolkata.
The final for the quadrennial trophy will take place in Ahmedabad on November 19, with India, the hosts, hoping to add a third World Cup trophy to their trophy cabinet.