India vs Australia 1st ODI live updates: Dhawan, Mayank start strong, show class
updated: Nov 27 2020, 14:12 ist
Catch the live updates of the 1st ODI (D/N) between India and Australia in Sydney.
14:07
IND 46/0 after 4 overs
Hazlewood continues
0.6 No run.
0.5 WHAT A STUNNER FROM BANGALORE BOY MAYANK! Beautifully lifted for a six.
0.4 Good length ball and punched to cover.
0.3 Single after Hazlewood tightens bowling. Stump to stump
0.2 Dot ball
0.1 Dot ball. Defended. Well pushed to cover, well bowled by Josh.
14:04
IND 39/0 after 3 overs
Starc to Dhawan
0.6 Dhawan jumps and defends
0.5 Edge deflects the bal, but finds third man fielder.
0.4 No run.
0.3 One run. Better delivery from Starc
0.2 No run.
0.1 What a LOVELY shot from Dhawan. GREAT stroke through cover.
14:00
IND 32/0 after 2 overs
Josh Hazlewood to Mayank
0.6 WHAT WAS THAT MISFIELD? Two runs.
0.5 Fuller, well controlled ball and no run
0.4 Another boundary this time, a thick edge and goes straight to third man .
0.3 What a BEAUTIFUL cover drive from Mayank. Classic cricketing shot!
0.2 Strays on the pads and two runs for Mayank
0.1 No run
13:49
IND 20-0 after 1 over
Speedster Mitchell Starc opens the bowling for Australia
0.6 No run
0.5 Free hit and a Dhawan clobbers it straight down for a boundary.
0.5 No ball from Mitchell Starc. Starc has dished out a ridiculous number of wides. Dhawan easily flicks it for a boundary.
0.4 Round the wicket and he seems to have better control of the delivery.
0.4 Another wide and no run
0.4 Starc lacking spark with the third wide of the first over. The delivery was waaaay down leg side that it went for a boundary.
0.4 WIDE down off side.
0.3 Another single
0.2 A good leave from Dhawan in the absence of swing.
0.2 WIDE down the leg side.
0.1 A nice full ball from Starc to begin and Mayank, Dhawan make a quick single.
Openers show intent with that rampant running to chase 374.
13:48
Can India surmount a massive total? Join us for the second innings coverage of the first ODI between India and Australia in this series.
13:26
That's a huge mountain in front of us!
Can India do anything with this humongous total? JOIN US for the reply!
13:19
Aus: 374/6 after 50 overs
49.6 | A low full toss, a scoop, a try rather, a pinched bye 49.5 | Lovely, lovely yorker like a poem. Carey might write one later about that ball 49.4 | Cummins gets a single to long off 49.3 | BOWLED!!!! SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR! SMITH LOSES HIS OFF STUMP. 49.2 | THAT'S RUDE! FOUR, SMACKED OVER COVER FROM SMITH! 49.1 | Dot ball! Nice one, from Shami!
The final over of the innings! What a start to the tour!
13:13
Aus: 368/5 after 49 overs
48.6 | A whip for a single from Smithy 48.5 | A MISFIELD FROM KOHLI? EGAD! 3 runs 48.4 | A dot ball, really?? From a low full toss 48.3 | FOUR! A full toss CRACKED THROUGH COVER 48.2 | A soft single, THAT BRINGS UP AN AMAZING QUICK-FIRE 100! HIS TENTH IN ODIS! AND IN JUST 62 BALLS, WHERE DID THAT COME FROM? 48.1 | FOUR! SMITH, YOU BEAUTY! A paddle sweep in the 49th!
Bumrah's final - anything special left?
13:07
Aus: 355/5 after 48 overs
47.6 | The perfect, cool yorker like a cool glass of water! Just one for his trouble! 47.5 | Low full toss, just one 47.4 | Flat batted for FOUR! CAREY THIS TIME! 47.3 | A slower ball pitched short, no run 47.2 | A nice yorker reply, just one run 47.1 | THOUGHT SO! SEE YA TOMORROW! SIXER TO SMITHY! That's gone like yesterday!
Saini's last - what now?
13:01
Aus: 342/5 after 47 overs
46.6 | Another yorker, 2 runs 46.5 | A fast, fast yorker to Carey, no run 46.4 | One run only to Smith to long on 46.3 | An awesome yorker, 1 run to Carey 46.2 | A slower ball wide - one run 46.1 | A cool yorker to start to Carey, one run
And the man is here - Boom-Boom himself around the wicket
12:56
Aus: 336/5 after 46 overs
45.6 | A final ball dot to Smith 45.5 | A single to Carey now, a square drive 45.4 | One run only into the off side 45.3 | A double to Smith - steered behind point 45.3 | A wide ball down leg 45.2 | GONE! A SMACK ALL THE WAY TO LONG OFF! That's all she wrote! Labuschagne gone for just 2! 45.1 | A nice full toss for one
And Saini on!
12:50
Aus: 330/4 after 45 overs
44.6 | Labuschagne in. A soft double 44.5 | OUT! CAUGHT AT LONG ON! OH, MAXI WAS AMAZING TILL THEN! GONE FOR A FURIOUS 45 44.4 | FOUR! Reverse sweep from Maxi. 44.3 | A dot ball 44.2 | A soft single 44.1 | OH YES, LAUNCHED FOR SIX! SMITH THIS TIME over square leg!
Shami now!
12:48
Aus: 317/3 after 44 overs
43.6 | ANOTHER BOUNDARY! MAXI IS ON FIRE! 43.5 | A COOL BOUNDARY! A diving chance but no luck! 43.4 | Another dot and an appeal. But nothing! 43.3 | A nice dot ball 43.2 | SIXER LADIES AND GENTS! THE BIG SHOW HAS ARRIVED! WHERE HAS HE BEEN? 43.1 | A nice single
Saini is back
12:40
Aus: 302/3 after 43 overs
42.6 | WHAT WAS THAT? THAT'S RIGHT - ANOTHER SIX PALMED OVER AT LONG OFF! 42.5 | Another double 42.4 | A double 42.3 | SMACK THAT! A SWITCH-HIT SIXER! 42.2 | FOUR! A switch hit to Maxwell 42.1 | A nice single
Chahal's last
12:39
Aus: 281/3 after 42 overs
41.6 | A dot ball finally! 41.6 | And a wide slower bouncer! 41.5 | One more to Smith 41.4 | One to Maxi 41.3 | One to Smith 41.2 | A single to Maxwell 41.1 | FOUR! A nice dolly half-volley
Bumrah into his eighth
12:33
Aus: 272/3 after 41 overs
40.6 | And a single to get off the mark 40.5 | The BIG SHOW IS HERE! Dot ball! 40.4 | THAT'S GONE! CAUGHT BEHIND! Stonis goes for a golden duck! 40.3 | And a single to follow 40.2 | SLAM FOR SIX FROM SMITHY! 40.1 | A dot ball to begin
Chahal into his ninth
12:29
Aus: 264/2 after 40 overs
39.6 | OUT!! AND THAT'S IT! A RAMP BROUGHT DOOM. RAHUL TAKES A SIMPLE CATCH! FINCH OUT FOR 114! 39.5 | Another double to Finchy! 39.4 | Finally a dot ball! 39.3 | And ANOTHER FOUR! 39.2 | FOUR to Finch 39.1 | DROPPED BY CHAHAL! And 2 runs
The master is here! Bumrah I mean!
12:21
Aus: 252/1 after 39 overs
38.6 | SLAM, BAM - THANK YOU, THAT'S A SIX FROM SMITH! 38.5 | Another single 38.4 | 2 RUNS AND A WONDERFUL CENTURY FOR AARON FINCH! A GREAT RETURN TO FORM! 38.3 | One run to him 38.2 | FOUR! Smith whacks it past point 38.1 | no run to Finch
Chahal to continue
12:21
Aus: 238/1 after 38 overs
37.6 | And a final single... 37.5 | Another single 37.4 | 1 run 37.3 | FOUR again behind square! THAT'S HIS 50! 37.2 | FOUR! Super Smith is here 37.1 | 1 run to Finch
Shami to continue
12:14
Aus: 226/1 after 37 overs
36.6 | BOUNDARY! AND A BAD MISS from Dhawan. Carries over his head and into the boundary. 36.5 | No run 36.4 | 4 - AND AGAIN! Smith is on the move 36.3 | FOUR OVER COVER to Smith! 36.2 | Another dot! 36.1 | Dot ball to Smith
Jadeja's last over!
12:10
Aus: 214/1 after 36 overs
35.6 | Single on yorker length 35.5 | 1 Leg bye for Finch. 35.4 | Single slower ball 35.4 | A WIDE bouncer! 35.3 | Dot ball 35.2 | Single to Finch 35.1 | 1 run, Smith off strike
Shami returns
12:07
Aus: 208/1 after 35 overs
34.6 | Second Dot ball for Finch. 34.5 | Dot ball 34.4 | A double to Finch 34.3 | Dot ball to Finch 34.2 | Single to Smith! 34.1 | 2 runs, Smith still on strike
Jadeja is on!
12:01
Aus: 203/1 after 34 overs
33.6 | Second Dot ball for Finch. 33.5 | Dot ball for Finch. 33.4 | Double to Finch 33.3 | Single to Smith 33.2 | BAM! It’s a FOUR to Smith! 33.1 | 1 run, strike changes 33.1 | 1 wide to Finch
Saini is on!
11:56
Aus: 194/1 after 33 overs
32.6 | No run! 32.5 | Down the track AND FOUR! 32.4 | GIVEN LBW! Smith reviews and survives. NOT OUT! 32.3 | no run to Smith 32.2 | 2 runs to Steve 32.1 | Jadeja to Smith, no run
11:51
Aus: 188/1 after 32 overs
31.6 | THAT'S A FOUR to Finch over point! 31.5 | 1 run to Smith 31.4 | 1 run to Finch 31.3 | Saini to Smith, 1 run 31.2 | 2 runs to Smith 31.1 | Saini to Smith, no run
Saini keeps going...
11:48
Aus: 179/1 after 31 overs
30.6 | Finally a dot ball 30.5 | Another 2 runs to him 30.4 | 2 runs to Finch through cover 30.3 | Smith gets 1 run 30.2 | 4 runs, tossed up and smacked 30.1 | Chahal to Finch, 1 run
Chahal again
11:43
Aus: 169/1 after 30 overs, a big total incoming?
A tidy six-run over.
29.6 | Another dot! 29.5 | Dot ball 29.4 | Now 2 runs to Smith, nice running 29.3 | 1 more run to Finch 29.2 | 2 runs to Finch 29.1 | 1 run to Smith
Saini is here
11:33
7 off that over! Aus 163/1
28.6 | FOUR to Finch, places it nicely with a switch hit picked out square boundary 28.6 | 2nb Whipped through cover 28.5 | One more dot 28.4 | Another dot 28.3 | 1 Run to Finch to deep square 28.2 | Dot ball 28.1 | fuller driven but can't beat cover
Chahal continues
11:29
Smith walks in and gets to business straight away. 1 run.
11:22
Aus:156/1 after 27.5 overs
BIG APPEAL FOR A CATCH and Kohli has gone for a review. A near-yorker from Shami edges past Warner's bat and the umpire has now given OUT. Warner departs at 69, caught by keeper Rahul.
11:21
Single off Shami's second delivery and 150 up for Australia
11:20
Aus: 149/0 after 27 overs
26.6 | 1 run for Finch. He steps out of the crease again. 26.5 | Down the track again, mistimes and settles for 2 runs at long on. 26.4 | BAM! It’s a SIX! Finch has been trying to step out and hoist Jadeja all this over and this time he’s successful. Smashes Jadeja over long-on. 26.3 | Jadeja to Finch, no run 26.2 | 1 run, strike changes 26.1 | Jadeja to Finch, 1 run
11:15
Aus:138/0 after 26 overs
Shamihas been frugal all through this innings now. Four runs off the over but no chances of wicket in the over. Finch and Warner seem to be at ease at the crease.
11:13
India desperately need a wicket now. A loss in the 1st game on overseas tour impacts team morale and India certainly won't want that.
11:13
Change of pace. Shami brought back in to the attack.
11:09
Aus: 125/0 after 25 overs
24.6 | Jadeja cramps a marching Warner to restrict him to midwicket for a single 24.5 | Hit back to Jadeja. No run. 24.4 | Dot ball again. 24.3 | Dot ball 24.2 | Warner punches this one through backfoot for a double. 24.1 | Reverse sweep by Warner, 4 RUNS. Well-timed shot, deserves a boundary.
11:08
Aus 127/0 after 24 overs
Chahal has kept Warner pretty silent now. Mixed fuller and flatter deliveries through the over. Just one off the pads off the last ball.
11:04
Aus 126/0 after 23 overs
Meanwhile, Warner has hit a fifty, right after Finch.
8 runs off this over, Finch plonks Jadeja over long on for a boundary off the fifth delivery.
11:02
Aus: 118/0 after 22 overs
21.6 | Short ball, rises to Warner’s ribs, drops down. 21.5 | 4 leg byes. Warner backs away from stumps, Bumrah follows but the ball flicks his pad and races down the leg. 21.5 | Bumrah wants to make a statement. A very good bouncer to Warner, unfortunate for him, it a no-ball. 21.4 | Another yorker, dug out to midwicket for a single by Finch. 21.3 | Bumrah bowls a yorker. Dot ball 21.2 | Flicked to midwicket, fuller delivery comes into Warner. 1 run. 21.1 | That’s a FOUR! Warner belts Bumrah through midwicket and the ball rolls over the boundary.
10:56
Aus: 107/0 after 21 overs
20.6 | Dot ball 20.5 | Warner goes for a single, slaps the ball through square. 20.4 | Jadeja bumps into Warner at non-stirker’s end. No harm done. 1 run to Finch. 20.3 | Warner flicks through square leg for a single. 20.2 | Single off square for Finch. 20.1 | Dot ball.
10:52
Aus 103/0 after 20 overs
Silent over from Bumrah. Just 3 off it. Bumrah mixed up the over with his arsenal of deliveries -- yorker, length, slower ball, he had it all.
10:50
Busy in the last couple of overs,Australia have brought up 100 run in the 19th over as Finch and Warner look to take the game up.
10:48
Aus:97/0 after 18 overs
13 runs off the over. Finch is getting into the groove. Hoists Chahal for a maximum on the third delivery.
10:47
Silent over from Jadeja, just 3 off it. Aus 84/0 after 17 overs
10:40
Aus: 81/0 off 16 Overs
15.6 | Single off the last ball 15.5 | 1 run. 15.4 | Wide followed by a single. 15.3 | Dot ball 15.2 | CLOSE ONE. Slim chances of a catch. Dhawan running back dives, it was always going to be a toughie. 2 runs 15.1 | Hit to point. Dot ball.
10:38
Aus: 76/0 after 15 overs
14.6 | Hit to square, 1 run. 14.6 | Slides down the leg. Wide. 14.5 | Even bigger appeal this time. Hit just outside the off stump line and struck on the flap. No review. No single. 14.4 | Huge appeal for LBW. Finch’s too way ahead of the line. Umpire turns it down. Dot ball 14.3 | 1 run, driven to long on. 14.2 | There’s some turn. Ball angles in to Warner, he jabs it to midwicket. Dot ball. 14.1 | Flicked off the toes by Finch. Single.
10:31
Jadeja brought into the attack
10:30
Aus: 72/0 after 14 overs
13.6 | Dot ball 13.5 | 1 run. 13.4 | Warner is going at it. He’s looking to accelerate, gets a thick edge, ball rolls to midwicket. 1 run. 13.3 | Googly well read, dancing down the track but for a single. 13.2 | Warner’s on it. FOUR. Swings to midwicket for a boundary. 13.1 | Chahal to Finch. Quick single.
10:24
Drinks break. Here's what transpired so far. Shami was miserly but not enough to send either of the two openers back to the pavilion. Warner and Finch both have over 30 runs each under their belts now. Australia will look to consolidate the start now.
10:18
Aus: 64/0 after 13 overs
12.6 | Dot ball 12.5 | Quick single. Full delivery outside off, punched through mid off. Kohli throws back but is beaten. 12.4 | 2 more runs, Warner clips the delivery to midwicket. 12.3 | Finch opens the face of the bat to dispatch Saini to third man. 1 run. 12.2 | Finch picks up 2 off the fuller delivery. 12.2 | WIDE. Too short. 12.1 | Saini from the other end. Warner angles the length delivery for a single through square.
10:14
Aus: 56/0 after 12 overs
11.6 | Mistimed again, this time to point 11.5 | Mistimed, back to Chahal. No run. 11.4 | Dot ball. 11.3 | Dot ball. 11.2 | This one’s a leg break, Warner conveniently tucks it down the leg for a single. 11.1 | Bad start, off with a WIDE.
10:14
Chahal’s brought into the attack. Can he work some magic and break the partnership?
10:12
Aus: 54/0 after 11 overs
10.6 | Excellent square drive from Warner, just one run though. 10.5 | Ball’s too short, flies over keeper’s head. No run. 10.4 | Fuller delivery but Warner pushes it to cover, finds the fielder. Dot ball. 10.3 | Short ball and Warner is cramped for space. Dot ball. 10.2 | Another single. Finch moves the ball to square leg. 10.1 | Saini to Warner. Clipped behind square, Warner looks for a double, but has to settle for 1 run.
10:05
Aus 51/0 after 10 overs
9.6 | Fuller delivery now, driven to mid on and the ball finds a fielder. 9.5 | Very good delivery. Right on the top of off stump. Finch defends it. Dot ball. 9.4 | 1 run. Warner on strike. Short delivery on the hip placed to fine leg. 9.3 | Finch is looking to accelerate now. He walks up and the ball hits thigh-pad. One bye. 9.2 | Fuller delivery onto Finch’s toes, hit to midwicket. No run. 9.1 | Shami to Finch. Dot ball
10:00
Aus 49/0 after 9 overs
8.6 | Dot ball. Warner hits to midwicket, finds the fielder. 8.5 | Saini bowls back off length, Warner defends easy. 8.4 | Warner tries to hoist Saini over mid off. Swings and misses. 8.3 | FOUR! This one’s pulled behind square by Warner and the ball races to the boundary. 8.2 | Single. Raps into hip, Finch gets an inside edge and scrambles for a single. 8.1 | Looks like Saini’s having a bad day. Four off the first delivery. Is a length ball but Finchs opens up and hits it off the covers. Four.
09:55
Aus 40/0 off 8 overs
7.6 | Warner looks set, hits it to cover but there’s a man there. No run 7.5 | Dot ball 7.4 | Warner clips this one to forward of square for two runs 7.3 | Dot ball 7.2 | Single off Bumrah, ball hits the insides edge of thigh guard and rolls to square leg. One run, 7.1 | Bumrah to Finch. Dot ball.
09:51
Aus: 37/0 after 7 overs
6.6 | 1 run. Finch slices it to point and Jadeja dives to restrict Finch to a single. 6.5 | Successive dot balls from Saini. 6.4 | Short delivery hit to midwicket, no run. 6.3 | Dot ball. 6.2 | Comeback for Saini but not a great one, Back of length and wide, Finch doesn’t time well at cover-point area and is enraged to have missed that. Dot ball. 6.1 | Saini brought into the attack and Finch welcomes him with a FOUR. The delivery is short and wide and Finch cuts it through point for four runs.
09:45
Aus: 32/0 after 6 overs
5.6 | Fuller delivery. No run. 5.5 | Easy single. Finch pushes the ball straight of mid on. Finch reaches 5000 ODI runs, the second-quickest Aussie to reach the mark after Warner. 5.4 | Dot ball 5.3 | Comeback from Bumrah. Back of the length ball, Finch works to to mid on. 5.2 | Bumrah delivers a rising delivery and Finch pulls through square leg for a FOUR. 5.1 |Bumrah starts with a short ball, Finch ducks. Dot ball
09:40
Aus: 27/0 | Overs 5
4.6 | Warner defends from the crease hitting the ball towards point. Dot ball 4.5 | Finch on strike and cuts the ball in the air safely towards wide third man for a single. 4.4 | Warner hits aggressively over Shami’s head for 3 runs. 4.3 | 3 runs. Shami drifts full and Finch hits it into the gap at mid-on, scrambles for three runs. 4.2 | Shami to Finch, 2 runs. Finch edges the ball to third man. Only one slip in place, he’s safe. 4.1 | 1 run.
09:33
Aus: 8/0 | Overs: 3
A very good over from Shami.
2.6 | Shami to Finch, 1 run. Finch walks ahead and defends on the move to the gap at mid off for a single.
2.5 | Dot ball. Finch swings wildly and misses the hit over mid-off.
2.4 | Dot ball. Length delivery from Shami, Finch has no option but to defend.
2.3 | No run.
2.2 | Dot ball. Delivery on the fourth stump line, Finch pushes it to cover,
2.1 | Back of the length delivery, gets inside edge, raps onto Finch’s pad.
09:20
Aus 7/0; 2 overs
A very good over from Shami. 2.6 | Shami to Finch, 1 run. Finch walks ahead and defends on the move to the gap at mid off for a single. 2.5 | Dot ball. Finch swings wildly and misses the hit over mid-off. 2.4 | Dot ball. Length delivery from Shami, Finch has no option but to defend. 2.3 | No run. 2.2 | Dot ball. Delivery on the fourth stump line, Finch pushes it to cover, 2.1 | Back of the length delivery, gets inside edge, raps onto Finch’s pad.
09:18
1/0 | Overs: 1
1/0 | Overs: 1 Interesting 1st over. Just one off it. Shami concedes one run, 5 dot balls.
09:15
It is the first of three ODIs, followed by three Twenty20s next week, and comes after the Indians were forced into Covid-19 isolation since their arrival in Sydney a fortnight ago, although they have been allowed to train within a bio-secure "bubble".
09:14
India has gone with five specialist bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. "It's important to start well as a team, we need to start strongly and set the momentum for the matches ahead," skipper Virat Kohli said.
09:14
"It's great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," Australia captain Aaron Finch said. "The wicket looks good, hopefully we can put runs on the board and defend."
09:14
Steve Smith comes into the Australia line-up for injured all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and will bat at number three, while Mayank Agarwal will open the India innings with Shikhar Dhawan after Rohit Sharma injured his hamstring last month.
