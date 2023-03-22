India vs Australia 3rd ODI: Steve Smith wins toss, Australia choose to bat first

Australia's stand-in-skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat first in their series decider against India for Wednesday's third one-day international in Chennai.
The visitors made two changes to the side that routed their hosts in Sunday's last match at Visakhapatnam.
Opener David Warner returns from his second Test elbow hairline fracture for all-rounder Cameron Green while spinner Ashton Agar replaces pacer Nathan Ellis.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma fielded an unchanged team.
The two top-ranked 50-over teams are warming up for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.
Teams
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Umpires: Jayaraman Madangopal (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)
TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan (IND)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)
