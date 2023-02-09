India vs Australia: Ashwin claims 450th wicket, 9th bowler to do so in Test cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday became the second Indian bowler to scalp 450 wickets in Test cricket as he claimed the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on the opening day of the first Test against Australia here on Thursday.

Ashwin got his 450th victim in Test cricket as the Aussie keeper bottom-edged into the stumps, a delivery stayed low after landing on length.

Ashwin's 450 wickets came in 167 innings of 89 Tests. He has taken five wickets or more in an innings on 30 occasions and 10 wickets in a match on seven,

The 36-year-old right-arm off-break bowler from Tamil Nadu has best figures of 7-59 in an innings and 13-140 in a match.

Ashwin became the second most successful bowler for India in the longest format when he went past Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets.

Anil Kumble is the most successful Indian bowler in Test cricket with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Ashwin also became the ninth bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 450 over more wickets.

Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wkts), Shane Warne (708) of Australia, Jimmy Anderson (675) of England, Kumble, Stuart Broad (566) of England, Glenn McGrath (563) of Australia, Courtney Walsh (519) of West Indies and Nathan Lyon (460) of Australia are ahead of Ashwin in the list of most successful Test bowlers.

Ashwin added one more wicket to his tally on Thursday when he claimed the wicket of Australia skipper Pat Cummins in the ongoing Nagpur Test.