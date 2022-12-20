Rohit, Navdeep ruled out of 2nd Test against Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 14:00 ist
Rohit Sharma. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh following their respective injuries.

Rohit is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's updated squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: K L Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

