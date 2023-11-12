India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit, Gill target quick start after IND opt to bat at Bengaluru

India will have to wait for another three World Cups if they don't win it this time, says former India head coach Ravi Shastri - Here's what he had to say.

Meanwhile, current head coach Rahul Dravid said, Our middle-order played critical role, don't judge them by numbers - Check out the full story here.

Making a case for greatness - Roshan Thyagarajan says, "This bowing unit is the greatest ever to have played at a World Cup. We probably should add an ‘arguably’ to the end of it so it seems fair, but in actuality, it wouldn’t be because this unit inspires fear, the likes of which world cricket hasn’t seen in a long, long time." - Read the full story here.

Sessions with Paddy Upton helped: Virat Kohli opens up on mental health issues - The former India captain acknowledged that sessions with national team's ex-mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton helped him in regaining the perspective during the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. - Read the full story here.

Some news from the Pakistan camp after they bowed out of the tournament yesterday as vice-captain Shadab Khan backed skipper Babar Azam, calling for change in cultural mindset - Read the full story here.

Also, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra is relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India - Read the full story here.