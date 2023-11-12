India vs Netherlands, World Cup 2023 Live: Rohit, Gill target quick start after IND opt to bat at Bengaluru

We're done with the national anthems as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walk out to open the batting for India. They'll be looking for a quick start at a venue that's known to favour batters.
Netherlands will open with spin as Aryan Dutt takes the new ball.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
Netherlands (Playing XI): Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren.
We would have batted as well. Looks like a pretty good wicket, but good ground for chasing. We have been pretty good overall, there's games we've been blown out. We've had two wins. Looking to give a good performance today, give ourselves a chance. This is going to be the biggest crowd we've had for the tournament, looking forward to the atmosphere that's going to be here. India have been flawless, we have to be at our best. A WC in India is as big as it gets. To win those games, it's been big for us. Same side for us.Scott Edwards (Netherlands Captain)
We are gonna have a bat. No particular reason. Whether we have batted first or bowled first, we have done extremely well. Another opportunity to play well today and tick all the boxes. Extremely happy with how we have played in this tournament. Hats off to the guys who have stood up at different times and taken the responsibility. Same team.Rohit Sharma (India Captain)
India's captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Netherlands, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI Photo
'King Kohli' returns to his IPL home ground, that he's called home since 2008. To celebrate his return, Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium is adorned by cut-outs of all Kohli's 49 ODI hundreds.
Will he get No. 50 to take him past Sachin Tendulkar's record today?
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's cut-outs outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Netherlands, in Bengaluru.
Image: PTI