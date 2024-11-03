Home
cricket

An implosion like never before

India have suffered a sweep in the past when they went down to South Africa in 2000 but that was only a two-Test series. This, a 3-0 loss, is thereby a new low for Indian cricket.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 16:40 IST

Published 03 November 2024, 16:40 IST
Sports NewsCricketTest cricket

