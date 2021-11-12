India vs New Zealand Test series: Rahane to lead first Test, Kohli second; Rohit Sharma rested

Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, starting November 25, before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns to take charge from the second Test in Mumbai.

Newly-appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI's workload management policy.

"Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

Shreyas Iyer and Jayant Yadav will return to Test squad for series against New Zealand.

India’s Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), K L Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket keeper), KS Bharat (wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: