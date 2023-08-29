India vs Pakistan: A look at the last five ODI clashes ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

With the 2023 Asia Cup around the corner, cricket fans all around the world are geared up for their favourite clash — India vs Pakistan. While the England vs Australia rivalry is over a century old and has produced some of the greatest moments in the game's history, the sheer number of eyes on the India vs Pakistan matches, combined with the two countries' shared history, has made this fixture arguably the most anticipated ones in the cricketing calender.

Although the two teams have met each other in the last four years in some T20I matches (in the T20I WC and Asia Cup), the last time they faced each other in the 50-over format was in the 2019 World Cup. In this context, and in anticipation of the upcoming clash in the Asia Cup between the two sides, on September 2, here we take a look at the last five ODI clashes between the two sides: