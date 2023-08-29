India vs Pakistan: A look at the last five ODI clashes ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

With the 2023 Asia Cup around the corner, cricket fans all around the world are geared up for their favourite clash — India vs Pakistan. While the England vs Australia rivalry is over a century old and has produced some of the greatest moments in the game's history, the sheer number of eyes on the India vs Pakistan matches, combined with the two countries' shared history, has made this fixture arguably the most anticipated ones in the cricketing calender.
Although the two teams have met each other in the last four years in some T20I matches (in the T20I WC and Asia Cup), the last time they faced each other in the 50-over format was in the 2019 World Cup. In this context, and in anticipation of the upcoming clash in the Asia Cup between the two sides, on September 2, here we take a look at the last five ODI clashes between the two sides:
Strong favourites for the 2019 WC, India dominated Pakistan in this match on every front, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge with a sumptuous 140 from 113 balls. India ended their innings on 336/5, but rain played spoilsport during the Pak innings, and play was reduced to 40 overs. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side's innings ended at a paltry 212/6.
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in this semi-final of the 2018 Asia Cup, but their openers Imam-ul-Haq (10) and Fakhar Zaman (31) failed to lay a foundation on which the middle order could build a compelling total. Pakistan's innings ended with 237/7, and in response, India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan hit their noisy neighbours all across the park, scoring 111 and 114 respectively. India won the match in 39.3 overs with Dhawan claiming the Player of the Match award.
The first time India and Pakistan met in the 2018 Asia Cup was in the group stages, and this time once again, the M S Dhoni-led India side shred their bowling and batting attacks to pieces. Indian bowlers bundled the Pakistani innings within 43.1 overs, and had to chase down only 162 runs, which they did with ease within 29 overs.
Pakistan batters flourished in this thrilling Champions Trophy final between the two cricketing giants as Fakhar Zaman led the attack with a solid 114. Azhar Ali and Mohammad Hafeez contributed with half-centuries as well. In response, the stacked Indian batting attack proved to be toothless against the likes of Hasan Ali and Mohammad Amir. The Indian innings ended in 158, with Hardik Pandya being the only one to reach a respectable score of 75.
This group-stage meeting in the 2017 meeting between the two sides was in stark contrast with the final. Batting first, India raked up an impressive 319 while losing just three wickets. Rohit Sharma (91), Shikhar Dhawan (68), Virat Kohli (81), and Yujraj Singh (53), along with a 20-run contributing Hardik Pandya, were enough to give India a strong lead. In response, except for Azhar Ali (50), no Pak batter could hold their own against the Indian bowling attack, and they were bundled in 33.4 overs after having put up a total of 164.