Three run over by train in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh

While 45-year-old Mohanlal Dhobi died in a district hospital, his wife Lalita (40) and another relative Devshree (35) died on the spot.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 June 2024, 07:55 IST
Jaipur: Three members of a family were killed after being run over by a train near a railway station in Nimbahera in Rajasthan's Chittoragarh district, police said on Sunday Nimbahera Kotwali Station House Officer Ramsumer Meena said the three could not hear the train approaching due to loud music emanating from a nearby temple on Saturday night.

While 45-year-old Mohanlal Dhobi died in a district hospital, his wife Lalita (40) and another relative Devshree (35) died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Published 16 June 2024, 07:55 IST
