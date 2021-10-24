India vs Pakistan: Here are the teams' top run-getters in T20Is

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in the all-important T20 World Cup match on Sunday. Hailed as one of the most important fixtures for the sides, India would look to keep their unbeaten streak alive, while the Pakistan side is eager to end the drought.

India has emerged victorious in all of the 12 games it has played against Pakistan at T20 and 50-over World Cups. Skipper Virat Kohli, however, has downplayed this, saying they are taking on a "very strong" Pakistan team.

Over the years, the high-octane match has been a place for remarkable cricket performances, besides the entertainment. Ahead of the match, here are batters that have amassed the most runs in the T20I format whenever the two sides have met:

On the India side:

Virat Kohli

In most batting records, Virat Kohli ends up finding a spot. Against Pakistan, in the shortest format, the skipper has scored 254 runs in six innings. Also includes an unbeaten 78.

Yuvraj Singh

While the gracious left-hander has long retired, Yuvraj Singh comes next with 155 runs in eight innings, with the highest score of 72.

Gautam Gambhir

Another left-hander on the list, Gautam Gambhir, is famous for the match-winning knock in 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan. In five matches, he has scored 139 runs.

Also read: For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game

On the Pakistan side:

Shoaib Malik

The veteran batter is among the players in the side who has played the inaugural 2007 T20 tournament. Malik has put 164 runs in eight matches.

Mohammad Hafeez

The star all-rounder has went on to score 156 runs in seven matches whenever he has come out to bat against India.

Umar Akmal

A top performer for the neighbouring side, Akmal has 103 runs in six matches to his name.

Check out latest DH videos here: