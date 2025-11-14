<p>Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul as India bowled out South Africa for 159 on day one of the opening cricket Test in Kolkata on Friday.</p><p>Bumrah's (5/27) victims included openers Aiden Makram and Ryan Rickleton, Ton de Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.</p>.India vs South Africa: Bumrah and Siraj rattle visitors.<p>Pacer Mohammed Siraj (2/47), spinners Kuldeep Yadav (2/36) and Axar Patel (1/21)shared five wickets among themseleves.</p><p>It was a disappointing batting performance from the visitors after winning the toss. Wiaan Mulder and de Zorzi were the joint top scorers.</p><p>Earlier, India opted to play four spinners for the first time in a Test match since 2012 as Axar Patel was recalled in place of designated No. 3 Sai Sudharsan. </p><p>Washington Sundar, the off-spinning all-rounder replaced Sudarshan in the one drop slot. </p><p>South Africa picked just two spinners, leaving out Senuran Muthusamy -- Player of the Series in their 1-1 draw in Pakistan while Kagiso Rabada’s rib injury meant Marco Jansen and Mumbai Indians pacer Corbin Bosch formed their two-man pace attack.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>