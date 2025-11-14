Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

India vs South Africa: Five-star Bumrah proves too good for visitors

Bumrah's (5/27) victims included openers Aiden Makram and Ryan Rickleton, as the visitors were bundled out for 159 after opting to bat first.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 10:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 10:46 IST
Sports NewsCricketJasprit BumrahIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us