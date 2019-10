South Africa were 129 for 6 in their first innings in reply to India's 497 for 9 declared at lunch on the third day of the final Test here on Monday.

South Africa still trail by 368 runs with four wickets remaining in the first-innings.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 497/9 declared.

South Africa 1st innings: 129 for 6 in 36 overs (Zubayr Hamza 62, George Linde 10 batting, Dane Piedt 4 batting; Ravindra Jadeja 2/12, Umesh Yadav 2/39).