<p>Down 0-1 in the two-match <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-south-africa">Test series against South Africa</a>, hosts India suffered another blow as captain <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shubman-gill">Shubman Gill </a>was ruled out of the second Test to be held in Guwahati from Saturday (November 22) with Rishab Pant set to take over the captaincy. </p><p>The 26-year-old, who missed most of the first Test due to neck injury, was on Friday released from the Test squad ahead of the second match against to be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam, which is hosting its first international match.</p>.Shubman Gill set for fitness test.<p>"Captain Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa, has been ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati. Rishabh Pant will lead the team in the 2nd Test in his absence," BCCI put out a statement on X. </p>.<p>Though Gill travelled with the team to Guwahati, the pain did not subside completely. It remains to be seen if he can play the upcoming ODI series.</p><p>"We don't want recurrence of spasm during the game," batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had said on Thursday.</p><p>South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after their memorable win at Eden Gardens.</p>.India vs South Africa: Tradition takes a beating as BCCI flips menu for Guwahati Test.<p>Gill is likely to be replaced by left-hander Sai Sudharsan or all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing eleven for the game which will have an early start due to North East winter.</p><p>That Gill was never in contention to play the second Test after suffering from neck spasms was always clear but the Indian team management and the BCCI, true to their nature of avoiding clarity till the last minute, denied the inevitable till it became undeniable. According to reliable sources, the 26-year-old has left the city to rest and recuperate.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)<br></p>